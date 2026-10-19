"Nothing Is More Devastating" — Florida Woman Has Instant Regret After Leaving Bartender Job For 9-5 "This is why you shouldn't tip." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 19 2026, 6:12 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @sophia.noveska A Florida bartender expressed deep regret over leaving her bartending job after seeing how much she makes at a 9-5, and she's not alone.

A Florida bartender who recently left the drink-pouring fold says it was the wrong move to make. Sophia Noveska (@sophia.noveska) ruminated on her decision in a September 3rd, 2026 TikTok. In it, she questions her choice, saying that the work-life balance she enjoyed dishing out cocktails, beers, and shots paid much more for less time.

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Noveska records herself speaking into the camera as she sits inside of a car. "Literally nothing is more devastating than going from a bartending job working a couple days a week making booku bucks. To going to a 9-5," she says, fake-crying into her hand.

Following this, her video quickly jumps to her expressing regret over the lifestyle change. "Like oh my God I just worked 40 hours and for what? Like where is my money," she says before her video comes to a close.

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Restaurant Workers And 9-5ers Responded To The Florida Bartender's Post

One primary point of discussion in the comments section of Noveska's video is that bartending isn't a sustainable lifestyle. "Being 30 and bartending is very devastating," one person penned. Someone else wrote that the benefits of a standard, 9-5 vocation outweight the money one makes in bartending.

"Healthcare, 401k, stability, and not closing a bar every single shift," someone else said. Another echoed this sentiment: "Bartending makes good money but it's harder on your body when you're older so unless you're hoarding all those bookoo bucks it's always good to have a backup plan. Even if it's running a bar yourself."

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Conversely, there were tons of other people who had nothing but good things to say about the financial security bartending has provided them. "Bartending is the only thing getting me through this economy lol. Most people who hate on us just wish they made the kind of money we do."

Someone else said: "Bartenders — don't tell them how much we make. No reason to try and change their minds. Let them think we're poor." Whereas another person said there's a way to split the difference — that folks should keep a regular 9-5 job, but then do bartending in order to make extra cash as a side hustle.

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But still, there were people who agreed entirely with what Noveska said about the transition to traditional 9-5 jobs. "I'm working a 'big girl job,' and my paycheck in two weeks is what I'd make in 2 days bartending," one person wrote.

Bartending To Corporate Job Sticker Shock

Noveska and others who replied to her post weren't the only people who shared that they weren't happy with their pay after leaving bartending. Several Reddit users who posted to the site's r/bartending sub shared the pain of no longer making the same money in tips as they did giving out drinks to thirsty patrons.

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"Anybody quit their bartending jobs to do a big boy job then left that job to come back to bartending?" one person on the sub asked. Further along in their post they expressed their unhappiness with landing a technical writer government gig and opined that they considered becoming a bartender again.

A different user in the r/serverlife sub remarked that they "left bartending and serving after 10 years ... and I feel like I am becoming so depressed." They felt the shift in feelings was ironic because they wanted to leave bartending for so long, however, after two years working a 9-5 gig, they felt they didn't have as exciting of a social life outside of bartending.

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Another bartender asked fellow drink-slingers if they would take a job that pays less in order to leave bartending. Their situation was a bit different — they have no children and a paid off house. With that in mind, many said that they should probably consider leaving the business in order to have a more normal schedule and a chance at a social life.

Cons Of Bartending Gigs

As stated by several people in the aforementioned social media posts, the pros to bartending are primarily due to the amount of money one can make in a relatively short amount of time. Working shifts and collecting gratuities on busy Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights could culminate in a great payday.

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But some folks who made the transition out of bartending said that doing so was necessary to develop their careers in the vocation of their choice. The Financial Diet wrote about this phenomenon, highlighting that a "pay cut" was an inevitable consequence of making this transition, but that it was an ultimately worthwhile one. Additionally, the author of the piece shared healthy pointers on how to save money after leaving the bartending business.

Also, getting access to comprehensive healthcare plans, and having a more stable, dependable, and predictable income stream was another benefit to transitioning away from bartending and food service work. What do you think? Would you rather have a 9-5? Or do you prefer banking money you make in bartending/food service instead?