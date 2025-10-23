People Are Sharing Food Stamp Alternatives Amid the Government Shutdown "This is your reminder to share this resource!" By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 23 2025, 1:39 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@5hahem

When the government shut down on Oct. 1, 2025, people hoped it wouldn’t turn into a repeat of 2018, when the shutdown dragged on for 35 days. But it’s quickly shaping up to be a monumental moment in government history, as the shutdown has already lasted over three weeks as of this writing. It really comes down to Democrats trying to keep health insurance costs from skyrocketing (as if they could get any higher) while Republicans refuse to budge.

Because of this, many federal workers have gone without paychecks but are still required to work, and SNAP benefits are set to stop in certain states. Roughly 42 million Americans rely on SNAP to help feed themselves and their families, according to ABC News, so cutting off those benefits would be devastating. With nowhere else to turn, people are now taking to TikTok to share food stamp alternatives, because what else are they supposed to do?

TikToker shares food stamp alternatives amid the government shutdown.

People are banding together in the comments section of TikToker @5hahem’s video, where he shares a food stamp alternative for those whose SNAP benefits are, or soon will be, affected by the government shutdown.

Before getting into what people are suggesting, here what @5hahem had to say. He recommended visiting findhelp.org, a free online tool that can help you locate social services in your area, including food, housing, healthcare, and financial aid.

Once you’re on the website, type in your ZIP code, select “Food,” then choose “Food Pantry” from the drop-down menu. Any nearby food pantries should appear, and you can contact the charities or organizations running them to find out how to get assistance.

If you don’t recognize Findhelp.org, it might be because it used to operate as Aunt Bertha. The platform was founded by Erine Gray, who still serves as CEO.

It’s a public benefit corporation designed to connect people with social services, including resources for those whose food stamps have stopped, as long as eligibility requirements like income limits are met.

@5hahem not only offered this suggestion but also used his video to remind everyone that this is a time to stick together. If you’re one of the more fortunate who doesn’t need to rely on food stamps, consider donating to your local food pantry or reaching out to nearby organizations to find out how you can help.

Down in the comments section of his video, several people also mentioned "211" as another option. One commenter wrote, “In Maine, if you don’t have internet access, you can call 211 and they can guide you in finding food or any other resources over the phone!”

According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), 211 is available to about 99 percent of the U.S. population. It connects people to agencies and organizations in their communities that can help with basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and even rent assistance.

