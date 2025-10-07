The Government Shutdown Has Already Lasted a Week, and There's No End in Sight One party is going to have to give in on some fundamental beliefs. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 7 2025, 12:29 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Government shutdowns have become increasingly common in Washington, and the 2025 edition is still ongoing. Republicans need 60 votes in the Senate to pass a spending bill that would fund the government but take away Affordable Care Act subsidies for millions of Americans. So far, Democrats have refused to provide them with enough votes to make that happen. Likewise, Republicans have not agreed with the Democrats' proposed bill.

Even as this shutdown continues, many are wondering when the government might reopen. The answer to that is a bit speculative, but here's what we know so far.

When will the government reopen?

The timeline for the reopening of the government is almost impossible to predict. The longest shutdown in history was 35 days, but it seems possible that both sides might remain so entrenched that this one will eclipse that mark. There are a number of ways the shutdown could end, and, as CNN notes, these things often feel intractable until a solution emerges and everything changes immediately.

While we know the scenarios that would lead to a resolution, we don't know which scenario will happen, or win. The easiest ways for this to end is for one side or the other to cave. Either Democrats and Republicans might feel the pressure of a shutdown and its political costs, and may decide to soften some of their demands. Right now, Democrats want protection for healthcare subsidies that were gutted as part of Trump's Big Beautiful Bill.

They have also argued, though, that there is no reason to fund the government as long as Trump's OMB director, Russ Vought, continues to impound the funds of programs that he doesn't like. Essentially, if funding the government doesn't give Congress the power to choose what it spends money on, they've argued that there's no reason that they should have a spending fight in the first place, per NPR.

It's also possible that Republicans could be the ones who ultimately cave, giving Democrats at least some of what they want, or agree to future debate on Obamacare subsidies, or some other interim measure that would make the Democrats feel like they had gotten out with some sort of win. For now, though, it's unclear which outcome will happen, and when it might take place. For now, both sides seem dug in.

Because the Trump administration has threatened to start laying off federal workers (a power they claim they can use during a shutdown), and because Vought has claimed control over spending, there are dynamics inside of this funding fight that are not typical, even in a Washington that feels increasingly dysfunctional. All of that means that predicting when this shutdown might end is even trickier than usual.