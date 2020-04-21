Where Is 'Innocence Files' Former District Attorney Forrest Allgood Today?

The Innocence Files is the newest true-crime show to hit Netflix, and it explores the many broken facets of the criminal justice system. Each episode focuses on an individual who had been wrongfully convicted and the efforts of the lawyers who worked to free the incarcerated men.

The first two episodes of The Innocence Files are about Levon Brooks and Kennedy Brewer , but instead of only focusing on these victims, the show also takes a closer look at the process and people involved in the miscarriage of justice.

One of these people is former District Attorney Forrest Allgood, who prosecuted both Brooks' and Brewer’s cases in the 1990s and advocated for the now-denounced practice of forensic odontology, a process in which a dental professional analyzes a bite mark to determine a person's guilt.

As a DA who features heavily in the first two cases but who’s since been voted out of his position, many viewers are wondering where Forrest Allgood is now.