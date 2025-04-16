Four Multifunctional Vacation Essentials for the Minimalist Packer Being a minimalist tourist makes sense. By Reese Watson Published April 16 2025, 4:34 p.m. ET Source: Kendel Media via Pexels

In that case, you’re a minimalist packer. But you can’t maximize the limited space in your luggage, carry-on, or backpack unless you’re traveling with multifunctional vacation essentials.

To help you supercharge your ability to have whatever you need without lugging along tons of stuff, consider investing in the following items. They’re a minimalist’s dream because they’re designed to serve more than one purpose. That way, you’re getting at least double the benefit from bringing them along.

1. Versatile Clothing and Accessories

Mixing and matching is the name of the game when it comes to picking a pared-down wardrobe for on-the-go minimalist adventures. Whether you’re headed for the sunny surf or a lush forest, you need clothes that offer utility as well as visual appeal.

A handful of wrinkle-resistant, breathable tops and bottoms in coordinating colors can give you a surprisingly diverse array of outfit combinations. Bonus points if you bring a small amount of eco-friendly detergent to wash them during your journey.

If you’re bringing swimwear, consider bikinis and one-pieces that are comfortable, stylish, and maybe even practical and sculpted enough to substitute as underwear. For instance, the Knix swimwear collection features trendy silhouettes and uses high-tech fabrics that feel good against the skin and dry fast. They’re attractive enough to showcase on their own and sleek enough to wear under rompers, dresses, and hiking gear. Plus, all Knix swim briefs and suits are equipped with discreet and absorbent leak-proof liners to reduce period surprises when you’re away from home.

2. Space-saving, Multipurpose Toiletries

It’s a given: You’re going to wash your face, brush your teeth, and keep up with your health and skincare routine as you explore. However, you don’t need to haul along all the bottles, tubes, and equipment from your bathroom. Instead, search for products that will deliver the same benefits without needing a lot of room.

Take moisturizers. Many moisturizer brands sell that go beyond just ensuring your skin looks and feels hydrated. Look for ones with additional attributes, such as a built-in sunscreen with a high SPF rating, a bit of tint (no foundation needed!), or anti-aging substances.

Unique gadgets can fall into this category as well, like collapsible travel toothbrushes and folding brush-combs. Try to avoid single-use beauty products whenever you can. Additionally, grab some reusable, sustainable travel containers to eliminate as much waste as possible. You’ll be saving space and practicing earth-friendly, responsible sightseeing.

3. Streamlined Tech Gadgets and Storage

Unless you’re headed off the grid to practice a tech cleanse vacation (yes, the practice of digital detoxing is for real), you’ll probably be accompanied by your favorite devices and related gear. Again, go light on your tech load. Otherwise, you may wind up with an office worth of electronics as a traveling partner.

This doesn’t mean you have to forgo connectivity. You can still bring along devices and audio gear like headphones, earbuds, or a small Bluetooth-compatible speaker. But ask yourself if you really need your laptop or other space-eating electronic gear.

To ensure that your tech doesn’t get tangled, torn, or broken in transit, opt for a luggage container created for safe, secure tech storage. Reputable luggage manufacturers frequently offer tech pouches, organizers, and cases to make protecting and arranging your tech a breeze.

4. Assortment of Bags

It might sound silly to bring bags in your bag, particularly if you’re aiming for minimalist travel. Yet carrying around a couple of bag types can make your life easier and simplified when you’re jet setting for fun.

Bringing a dedicated laundry bag into your minimalist travel lineup will be a game-changer. Kind Laundry sells a nifty and compact mesh bag that can go straight into the washing machine along with your dirty clothes. It’s a nice tool to separate your “need to wash” from “ready wear” items in your suitcase, too. While it’s not large, it can handle most of your garments. The same company sells environmentally focused detergent sheets that pair well with their laundry bag.

Other bags that can come in handy when traveling are at least one sandwich-sized bag and a gallon-sized version. You never know when you’ll need a bag when you’re on the run. And having a couple with you at all times can make life less stressful.