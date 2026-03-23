From a Single-Wide Trailer to Leading One of America's Most Trusted Immigration Law Firms: The Vanessa Alonso Story As a Latina attorney, Vanessa’s heart will always be with her community and the people within it who need her help the most. By Distractify Staff Published March 23 2026, 7:30 p.m. ET Source: Alonso & Alonso Attorneys at Law

Vanessa Alonso, founder of the Texas-based immigration law firm Alonso & Alonso, knows what it’s like to stand in the shoes of the people who walk through her law firm’s doors, seeking her help. As the daughter of immigrants and a first-generation Mexican-American, she grew up in a single-wide trailer in El Paso, Texas, armed with dreams of a better life and a determination to beat the odds. This determination led her to the University of Toledo’s College of Law, where she graduated with a juris doctor degree in 2010.

Article continues below advertisement

While in law school, she had the opportunity to visit several agricultural work camps, witnessing the conditions under which many immigrants worked. Experiences such as these, as well as her roots as part of an immigrant family, strengthened her connection to the Latino community, reinforcing her desire to work in immigration law. Although she initially landed a job at a large immigration law firm, she took issue with the way clients were often treated.

“Clients were often treated as just another case number,” she remembers. “I saw firsthand how the legal process–especially in immigration–can feel cold, overwhelming, and impersonal for individuals and families who are already facing some of the most vulnerable moments of their lives.”

Article continues below advertisement

As a result of these experiences, she was inspired to found Alonso & Alonso Attorneys at Law with her husband, Chris Alonso, a fellow immigration law attorney, military veteran, and former Special Agent in federal law enforcement with almost two decades of experience. Vanessa describes Alonso & Alonso as “a Latino-owned law firm built on empathy, dignity, and genuine human connection.”

The firm operates according to the motto, “sin miedo,” which is Spanish for “without fear.” This reflects its willingness to accept complex cases that other attorneys pass on, including cases involving criminal history waivers, clients with prior immigration violations, multi-generational family reunification cases, and humanitarian visa cases for victims of abuse, crime, and trafficking. Despite the complex nature of many of the firm’s cases, its attorneys strive to treat each client as family members and not simply case numbers, reflecting Vanessa’s vision for more empathetic and ethical immigration attorneys.

Article continues below advertisement

Since its founding 15 years ago, Alonso & Alonso has helped thousands of families obtain legal status, and its attorneys have served as immigrant rights advocates in hundreds of complex cases. The bilingual firm provides services in both English and Spanish and has expanded outside of its headquarters in San Antonio and established offices in Texas cities such as Dallas, Houston, Austin, and McAllen, as well as an office in Phoenix, Arizona.

Outside of her work as a Texas immigration lawyer, Vanessa is passionate about educating immigrants about their rights through live broadcasts on social media. She is also the founder of the Alonso Cares Foundation, a nonprofit that supports Latino immigrants and their families in their efforts to achieve the American Dream.