From SAP Systems to AI Frontiers: Ajay Setty's Global Vision for Intelligent IT As technological innovations continue to emerge, Ajay Setty is leading the way with responsible algorithms that may influence people's opinions about AI.

From humble beginnings as a graduate in fisheries science in India to a global voice in ethical artificial intelligence, Ajay Setty’s journey includes several bold pivots, resilience, and a relentless vision. He is now the CEO of Arush Software, where Setty contributes to innovations with a focus on trust, transparency, and purpose.

Rooted in Constant Change: From Life Sciences to SAP

Setty’s early path to artificial intelligence began in an unlikely place. He earned his Master’s degree in Fisheries Science from Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in 2001. Rather than pursuing a traditional career in the life sciences, Setty decided to pursue the quickly evolving enterprise technology industry.

He had a knack for systems and processes. He quickly established himself in SAP consulting roles at Hindustan Dorr Oliver, Satyam Computer Services, and later at international firms such as Accenture and IBM.

His hands-on experience in the field and expertise in fit gap analysis made him fit for roles in oil and gas, telecom, medical devices, and utilities. After completing an Executive MBA in Finance at the University of Calgary in 2009, Setty had a strong foundation to build upon.

Arush Software: Strategy and Function

In 2012, Setty launched Arush Software with the mission of delivering scalable IT solutions with a very human feel. As CEO, he has spent over two decades optimizing enterprise systems for his high-profile clients in the US and Canada, particularly with SAP project systems and project management solutions.

From the outset, Arush Software aimed to develop functional frameworks that address real-world problems. The firm’s reputation initially spread through word of mouth, overcoming the obstacles of the early market by delivering measurable results. Today, Arush Software remains a trusted name in digital services across North America.

A Globalized Strategy

Beyond technology, Setty’s business ventures span the globe and multiple industries. In India, he has invested in petrol bunks and agricultural businesses. In Africa, he has made investments in the timber and coal trade. Dubai is home to Setty’s real estate investments. These ventures reflect his personal ambition and globalized financial strategy.

Additionally, he has invested in the Thai Express franchise in the US, adding yet another layer to his portfolio. This global footprint isn’t scattered; it’s a strategic approach to gain a foothold in booming industries worldwide. Each venture supports Setty’s long-term goal of financial independence through diversified assets.

AI with Accountability

Setty’s vision is the brightest when it comes to AI. He’s building frameworks that prioritize fairness, transparency, and user trust. Currently, the focus is on developing AI models that can explain their own decision-making. He will also implement strict governance practices to prevent undue bias.

His work has earned several notable achievements, including the British-Indo Parliament Award, the India Achievers Award in AI, and recognition in Forbes India’s 15th Anniversary Special, as well as inclusion in Marquis Who’s Who.

Creating a Legacy

Looking back, Setty recalls his early challenges with marketing as his defining moment. He learned to lead with value and advises other entrepreneurs to stay grounded in the technology, and clients will follow.