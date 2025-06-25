From the Lab to Lives Saved: How Rohit Kadam Is Making Molecular Diagnostics Work for the Real World “Developing diagnostic tools that directly impacted public health showed me the power of translating science into real-world solutions." By Distractify Staff Published June 25 2025, 2:47 p.m. ET Source: Rohit Kadam

Rohit Kadam, PhD, is a biotech scientist, but he isn’t one to stay cooped up in the lab—he’s making molecular diagnostics work for the real world. Driven by a mission to close the gap between scientific discovery and public health, he actively works to be part of the solution. From immigrant scientist to biotech product development leader, Dr. Kadam’s journey is making global health contributions that change lives.

Dr. Kadam’s Background

Born in India, Dr. Kadam has always had a deep fascination with microbiology. Pursuing his love for science, he moved to the United States and adapted to the country’s unfamiliar academic and professional landscape while completing a PhD in biological sciences. Notably, he was inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society for academic excellence. However, Dr. Kadam observed a stark disconnect between academic discovery and real-world impact during his academic years.

“I saw too many breakthroughs stay on the lab bench,” Dr. Kadam explained. “I wanted to be part of the solution, not just the science.”

Aspiration to Resolve a Disconnect

Recognizing this disconnect from academic discovery and real-world application, Dr. Kadam left the research setting to join the biotech product management industry. In doing so, he made it his central focus to create translational science impact.

Throughout his career, he has learned to align scientific precision with a commercial strategy that truly helps others. “What sets me apart is my ability to bridge deep scientific knowledge with practical solutions,” Dr. Kadam stated, “driven by a passion to translate complex science into tools that improve lives.”

Contributing to the Fight Against COVID-19

As Dr. Kadam began to thrive in clinical diagnostics innovation as a STEM leader, the COVID-19 pandemic took center stage. Immediately responding, Dr. Kadam was assigned to a team where he led the development and commercialization of key qPCR technology, when COVID-19 diagnostics were in a global shortage. His team was able to adapt research tools for clinical use, redefining development timelines.

“Developing diagnostic tools that directly impacted public health showed me the power of translating science into real-world solutions,” Dr. Kadam shared.

A Leader in His Field

Today, Dr. Kadam is leading product strategy and marketing for molecular diagnostics at Takara Bio USA, where he manages the PCR and qPCR reagents and instrumentation portfolios to support the development and integration of workflows for pathogen detection and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) surveillance, where he showcased the advantagesof 100nl reaction size for high-throughput AMR surveillance using the new SmartChip ND system from Takara Bio USA.

His leadership abilities are evident in his role, as he continues to advocate for collaboration between industrial partners, microbiologists, medical doctors, and governmental institutions to tackle the global challenge of AMR.

A Focus on Results

Under the intense pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic and his own mission to transform the biological sciences, Dr. Kadam has learned the essential importance of resilience and adaptability. Furthermore, he has found that achieving tangible results is more vital than being the loudest voice in the room.

“Each challenge taught me resilience, adaptability, and the importance of bridging science with real-world solutions,” Dr. Kadam elaborated. “My advice: don’t be afraid to pivot, stay curious, and surround yourself with people who challenge and inspire you.”

Plans for the Future