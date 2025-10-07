From Toronto to the World Stage: The Journey of a Dance Innovator “My goal is to give back to the community that shaped me." By Distractify Staff Updated Oct. 7 2025, 4:08 p.m. ET Source: Stephan Mero

Dance is more than just movement; it’s a form of language, identity, and connection. For some, it’s also a career path that bridges artistry and leadership.

Toronto-born and now based in Los Angeles, dancer Stephan Mero has crafted a career defined by resilience, versatility, and international impact. From family gatherings in Canada to performing as a Jennie Coachella dancer, his story shows how dance can be both deeply personal and widely influential.

Finding Confidence in Movement

Mero admits his beginnings were humble. “Growing up, music was always a big part of my life, especially Spanish music at family gatherings,” he recalls. “I would dance on my own, and one day, my family saw that spark in me and put me in dance classes.

At first, Mero didn’t love it, choosing taekwondo and soccer instead, but watching Michael Jackson videos and Canadian dancers on YouTube pulled him back. “That’s when I started training seriously at studios like Jade’s Hip Hop Academy and Dancercise,” he says. By the age of twelve, he was performing with Justin Bieber, proof that early passion, when nurtured, can lead to remarkable opportunities.

From Competitions to Industry Work

Competitive dance shaped Mero’s foundation. Winning the World of Dance Juniors champion in 2017 and earning scholarships from top conventions gave him momentum. “Those experiences taught me discipline and how to handle pressure,” he explains. “They set the tone for how I approach performances now.”

Source: Stephan Mero

That discipline carried him into professional work. He has appeared in music videos for Stray Kids ft. Charlie Puth, Jessie Murph, Luis Fonsi, and Justin Bieber, and on screen in the Jonas Brothers’ Get Us Home movie. He also danced in commercials for Nissan and Hugo Boss. But for Mero, performance is about more than a resume line. Mero is known for his energy, musicality, and storytelling through movement.

Breaking Onto Global Stages

Relocating to Los Angeles brought both challenges and growth. Without a network, he had to navigate one of the world’s most competitive dance industries. “I didn’t have connections when I moved, so it was about persistence and humility,” he says.

That persistence has taken Mero to stages worldwide. Recent highlights include his SXSW performance with Luck, Anh Trai’s live performance in Las Vegas, and dancing with Jennie Kim at Coachella 2025. “Those shows felt like milestones,” he reflects. “Being part of moments that connect artists and fans worldwide reminded me why I do this.”

Teaching as Leadership

While performances are central, Mero takes equal pride in being a teacher at Millennium Dance Complex. “Teaching at Millennium has become one of the most meaningful parts of my career,” he says. “Being able to mentor dancers from all over the world, and helping them grow technically and as individuals, is something I hold with immense pride and responsibility.”

Source: Stephan Mero

He sees his role as bridging the gap between raw talent and professional success. “I’ve walked both paths: the studio world and the industry world. That dual perspective helps me prepare dancers for auditions, give them confidence, and push them to see their potential.”

Looking Ahead: Building Community Through Dance

Mero’s vision extends beyond the stage. He plans to continue global touring while expanding his influence through workshops and mentorship. “My goal is to give back to the community that shaped me,” he says.