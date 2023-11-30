Home > Television > Reality TV Check out How the 'Full Throttle Saloon' Facility Is Faring Years After the Reality Show Ended How is the Full Throttle Saloon doing now? The bar was once the major setting for a reality show on truTV. The saloon has seen tragedy in the past. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Nov. 30 2023, Published 3:34 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Full Throttle Saloon was a reality show that chronicled the operations and activity of the eponymous bar.

The saloon was decimated by a fire in 2015 that would ultimately end the show.

We break down what happened to the real Full Throttle Saloon.

Even though reality shows end up being more scripted than people give them credit for, real-life events can impact a series in a major way. Whether a global pandemic halts production and keeps the reality personalities away from filming or tragedy strikes the cast, one season of a reality show can see some major changes due to unforeseen IRL circumstances. Few shows know that better than Full Throttle Saloon.

This reality series ran for five seasons on truTV between 2009 and 2015. It followed the daily operations of the eponymous Full Throttle Saloon, which was once the world's largest biker bar previously located on 30 acres of land in Strugis, S.D. The bar has been through the wringer both during and since the series ended, but how is the Full Throttle Saloon faring now? Here's how much the bar has changed.

The Full Throttle Saloon lives on in 2023.

Though most reality shows can last for an indefinite amount of time, the entire premise behind Full Throttle Saloon quite literally blew up. In early September 2015, an enormous fire decimated the bar and all but reduced it to ashes. Reportedly, the fire was caused by overheating after a pinched refrigerator power cord ignited and caught fire to a cardboard box.

The reality series actually covered the devastation and the aftermath during its series finale that aired on Dec. 22, 2015. After the saloon came down, owners Michael Ballard, Angie Carson, and Jesse James Dupree held a meeting to reminisce about the bar and figure out what to do with the business moving forward. They ultimately decided to rebuild the Full Throttle Saloon. Less than a year later, they made good on that promise.

Throughout 2016, the owners relocated the business and rebuilt it in a newly established 600-acre patch of land which would eventually come to be known as the Pappy Hoel Resort and Campground. The overall location offers several locations as campsites, music venues, and the Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The Campground was officially opened on July 29 of that year.

As for the Full Throttle Saloon, it's now alive and well at its new location. According to its official Instagram, the bar continues to host several concerts and local events to this day. The owners make regular appearances at the bar, and you can still book stays close to the saloon itself.