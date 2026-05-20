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Influencer Gabbie Gonzalez Accused of Murder Plot Against Boy Band Beau Jack Avery

Ivy Griffith - Author
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Published May 20 2026, 11:13 a.m. ET

Gabbie Gonzalez Accused of Murder Plot Against Ex Jack Avery
Source: Instagram / @gabbieegonzalez, @jackaverymusic

A custody battle over a former couple's shared child has turned into a shocking alleged murder-for-hire plot that has seen two people arrested.

Influencer Gabbie Gonzalez and her father have been arrested after they allegedly tried to hire someone to murder Gabbie's ex, Jack Avery.

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The two were locked in a contentious battle for custody of their daughter when things went sideways.

Here's what we know about the shocking allegations and a peek into the custody battle that seems to have started everything.

Influencer Gabbie Gonzalez and ex Jack Avery
Source: Instagram / @gabbieegonzalez, @jackaverymusic
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Gabbie Gonzalez accused in murder-for-hire plot of her ex Jack Avery.

The bizarre story seems to have started when Gabbie and Jack disagreed over custody of their shared 7-year-old daughter, Lavender. And, somehow, it escalated into an alleged plot to hire someone to murder Jack.

Both Gabbie and her father, Francisco Javier Gonzalez, were arrested in May 2026; she in California and he in Florida.

According to People, "Gabriela Gonzalez, 24, was booked May 18 by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation and is being held without bail."

The outlet notes that Francisco was also arrested for an out-of-state warrant in Florida tied to charges in California, which include "conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder, jail records and a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE show."

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According to court records, Gabbie and Francisco discussed paying someone to kill Jack, and intended to use Bitcoin for the purpose of purchasing the murder-for-hire.

They also allege that the Gonzalezes engaged in a complex tracking effort to try to monitor Jack's whereabouts.

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Jack Avery sues for custody of their daughter.

Investigators called Francisco "deeply involved” in the battle for custody between Jack and Gabbie and that he made efforts to “discredit, monitor, and remove Avery from [their daughter]'s life.”

After the investigation and arrests came to light, TMZ reports that Jack sued for custody of Lavender and sought a restraining order.

The outlet notes that the restraining order was granted, and that Lavender has been staying with a foster family. After Jack flew to be with her following her mother's arrest, he claims that Lavender made comments blaming him for Gabbie's arrest, and he believes that Gabbie has been trashing him front of their child.

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Additionally, Jack says that Gabbie's family and friends have been harassing him nonstop since Gabbie's arrest, and that in the past, the FBI warned him that it was not safe for him to be around Gabbie.

Jack, however, wanted to retain access to their daughter, so he pushed through.

The situation is shocking, and more details seem to trickle out every day. While Gabbie and Francisco are innocent until and unless proven guilty, the pattern of behavior indicated by certain things, including the information required to receive the TRO, proves that there's something going on, if not a full murder-for-hire plot.

Jack hope that in light of Gabbie's behavior, she will not be granted visitation with their daughter moving forward.

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