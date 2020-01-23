Gaby Espino's Personal Life Is More Dramatic Than Her Character's in 'Playing With Fire'

Netflix's latest foray into international waters comes in the form of their new series, Playing With Fire (Jugar Con Fuego). The show was adapted from a Brazilian miniseries that premiered at the beginning of 2019 and was such a success that Netflix and Telemundo teamed up to bring the series to American audiences.

Playing with Fire follows the story of Fabrizio Ramirez, a ridiculously attractive man who leaves Miami and moves to Colombia. There, Fabrizio slowly developed intimate relationships with two friends, Camila and Martina, as well as Martina's daughter, Andrea.

As you can imagine, Fabrizio's arrival causes drama and irreparable changes in the lives of these three women.