Home > Viral News > Trending Mom Yells at Man to Stop Watching 'Game of Thrones' on Plane Because Her Son "Two Rows Behind" Could See His Screen A man was watching 'Game of Thrones' on his flight when a mom behind him yelled at him to turn it off because her son had a view of his screen. By Robin Zlotnick Jun. 24 2023, Updated 10:32 a.m. ET Source: HBO

A man took to Reddit to ask if he was in the wrong for watching 'Game of Thrones' on a plane.

Source: iStock

Airplane etiquette is a frequent subject of Reddit's "AITA?" After all, there are a lot of social rules and courtesies to obey when you're hurtling through the air at hundreds of miles per hour, trapped in a small cabin with a bunch of strangers passing the same gross germs back and forth for hours on end.

Article continues below advertisement

He says that a mom yelled at him for watching the series in view of her son.

Source: iStock

And this story tackles a classic plane conundrum. How many times have you been on a plane or a train and began watching a TV show only to die a little bit inside and look around you when there's a graphic moment happening on screen? It's happened to the best of us. But it's fine, it's all in your head, and no one cares what you're watching. Well, almost no one. When this guy decided to finally sit down and start Game of Thrones on his flight, he didn't expect to get yelled at and called names. But that's exactly what happened.

According to his account, the woman was two rows behind him.

Source: Reddit

He explains that he was on a long flight in an aisle seat. He inexplicably hasn't seen any of Game of Thrones yet, so he set up his tablet at his seat and started watching. If you'll recall, in the very first episode of the show, Bran sees Jaime and Cersei getting intimate, so they push him out the window of the tower. So I imagine it was when this happened (he said it was about "an hour or two into watching") that the woman two rows behind him tapped him on the shoulder and told him that he needed to turn it off immediately.

Article continues below advertisement

When he refused to turn it off, the mom got angry.

Source: iStock

Confused, he asked why. She said "that her young son could see the show playing" on his tablet and that it's not suitable for kids because of the graphic nature of the series. He agreed that it's not for kids, but he did not agree to turn it off. "She then basically told me that I am an a------ for not considering other people around me," he wrote. And he wanted to know if she was right, so he took to Reddit.

Article continues below advertisement

He went on to clarify a few things.

Source: Reddit

In a few edits, he clarifies that he was wearing headphones the whole time and he was flying from Europe to the U.S. He's not exactly sure what seat the kid was in as it seemed like he and his mom switched seats frequently.

Article continues below advertisement

Opinion was very much divided on who was in the wrong.

Source: Reddit

First of all, she was two rows behind him. That's... so far. She should have been able to shield her kid from Game of Thrones by...not letting him strain his neck to see it. I highly doubt from that distance that he could see much to begin with. Second of all, this is a long flight, and this woman thought it was appropriate to tell someone else that they couldn't do the thing they'd decided to do to pass the time. The nerve!

Article continues below advertisement

While some agreed with the mom, they thought she went about the request in the wrong way.

Source: Reddit

Some commenters agreed the mom had so many options to consider before yelling at a stranger. "She could have swapped seats with the kid or distracted him. If all else failed she could have politely asked you if you would mind angling your tablet so he couldn't see it. Instead, she jumped straight to telling you that you *had* to turn it off. That is entitlement right there. The world does not revolve around her child," one person wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Others disagreed with the man entirely.

Source: Reddit

That's exactly right. It's not everyone's job to walk on eggshells around her child. That being said, there were plenty of commenters who said you shouldn't watch that kind of graphic material in public at all. "Watching particularly violent or sexual TV in public is a bad look on anyone," another commenter wrote. "It's not even about sheltering kids or whatnot but some people feel uncomfortable seeing these sorts of shows and it's not polite to put people in a position to see it."

Article continues below advertisement

"Adults watch adult things."

Source: Reddit

"Don't watch p--- in public places," someone else wrote, "no matter how critically acclaimed said p--- is." OK, that one's pretty funny. But as another commenter wrote, "GOT is a major phenomenon. It would be absolutely ridiculous to expect that people wouldn't be watching it on a long flight... Come on. Adults watch adult things."

Article continues below advertisement

It might not be the most courteous thing to do.

Source: Reddit

While I understand the idea that it's inappropriate and I personally would feel a little bit too uncomfortable to watch Game of Thrones on a plane, I still think it's fine. It might not be the most courteous thing to do, but I would have stood my ground too if that mom demanded that I turn it off.

Article continues below advertisement

The woman and her son were two rows behind him.

Source: Reddit

Plus, I still cannot get over the fact that she and her son were two rows behind him. Maybe if they were directly behind him, I could understand her position a teeny bit more. But two rows?! That kid would really have to be straining to see his screen. And, again, it's not like he was playing sex scenes at full volume. He had his headphones in. It was playing on an iPad in his personal space.

Article continues below advertisement

What do you think?

Source: Reddit