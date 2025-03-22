Most of George Foreman’s Net Worth Came from His Grills, Not Boxing George passed away on March 21, 2025, at the age of 76. By Jennifer Farrington Updated March 22 2025, 4:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Boxer-turned-entrepreneur George Foreman built a massive fortune throughout his career. Competing professionally from 1969 to 1997, he made his mark early on. After about 20 amateur fights, he qualified for the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City, per the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, winning gold at just 19. His time in the sport led to matchups against legends, including his iconic 1974 bout with Muhammad Ali. Though he lost, the fight cemented his status as a boxing icon.

But George’s financial journey wasn’t always smooth — at one point in the late 1980s, he reportedly went broke. Of course, the George Foreman the world knew before his passing on March 21, 2025, at the age of 76, was a wildly successful entrepreneur. His most famous business venture? The George Foreman Grill — a kitchen staple that turned into a financial empire. So, how much was George worth at the time of his death, and just how much did he rake in from his iconic grill? Let's take a look!

What was George Foreman's net worth?

George Foreman had a net worth of $300 million at the time of his death on March 21, 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But his rise to fame and fortune didn’t come without struggle.

He dropped out of Wheatley High School in Houston in ninth grade and "ran with the wrong crowd," per the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum. However, that didn’t stop him from turning his life around. He joined President Lyndon B. Johnson’s Job Corps work program, which set him on a path to becoming a top boxer, and later, a successful entrepreneur.

George Foreman Professional boxer, entrepreneur, minister, and author Net worth: $300 million George Foreman, nicknamed "Big George," was widely recognized for his dominance in the ring as a two-time world heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist. But perhaps what he's best known for is his entrepreneurial success, particularly the George Foreman Grill, which he launched in 1994. Birthdate: Jan. 10, 1949 Date of death: March 21, 2025 Birthplace: Marshall, Texas Education: Dropped out of Wheatley High School Spouses: Adreinne Calhoun (1971-1974), Cynthia Lewis (1977-1979), Sharon Goodson (1981-1982), Andrea Skeete (1982-1985), and Mary Joan Martelly (m. 1985-his death) Kids: 10

After entering the Job Corps, George was sent to Grants Pass, Ore., and later to California, where he met legendary trainer Doc Broadus. Soon after, he competed in the 1968 Olympics, went pro, and won the world heavyweight title in his 1973 fight against Joe Frazier.

George retired from boxing in 1977 and became an ordained minister. Between his time after the Olympics and his first retirement from boxing, he reportedly had $5 million set aside, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, in the mid-'90s, at 45 years old, he returned to the ring to dig himself out of financial trouble caused by extravagant spending and poor investments.

And it seems his efforts paid off after he launched the George Foreman Lean Mean Fat-Reducing Grilling Machine, or just the George Foreman Grill, in 1994. He retired from boxing again in 1997 and shifted his focus to his business ventures.

How much money did George Foreman make from the grill?