Distractify
Home > Viral News > Trending

Girlfriends Posted The Same Picture With Very Different Captions And Everyone Is Giggling

These girlfriends posted the same photo on Instagram with very different captions and everyone is giggling.

By

Jun. 1 2023, Updated 8:39 a.m. ET

Girlfriends Posted The Same Picture With Very Different Captions And Everyone Is Giggling
Source: Twitter

It doesn't matter who you date, if you're gay or straight, there will always be one person in the couple who makes mincemeat of romance. You can usually tell who it is when you look through social media feeds. One person is all hearts and flowers, the other is farts and sex jokes — one considers Valentine's Day the most important holiday the year, the other just can't wait for the discount chocolate.  But it works, because they balance each other. You know, that whole opposites attract thing. Turns out, there is some truth to that age-old adage after all. 

Article continues below advertisement

Twitter user @lildellapenna made it clear that this is not a dynamic that falls cleanly along the man/woman binary. Females can be anti-romance too! She's in a relationship with another woman, but they clearly have different perspectives on appropriate posts for friends and family. And by different we mean, on two completely different planets. 

She shared two screenshots of a picture both she and her girlfriend posted on Instagram, but they've got extremely different captions:

Article continues below advertisement

Here's @lildellapenna's, which is captioned with the very lovely words: "All the pretty girls in this world but I'm in this space with you." Aw.

ScreenShot at
Source: Twitter
Article continues below advertisement

Here's her girlfriend's post. Same image, but the caption reads, "Rock, paper..." 

ScreenShot at
Source: Twitter
Article continues below advertisement

Do you get it? What's the next word you think of in that order? Scissor. Scissoring. A sex act which...well, you have Google. Enjoy!

Not everyone got it right away, don't feel bad.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

And some people are still in denial:

Article continues below advertisement

But my bet is that it's definitely about scissoring:

Article continues below advertisement

People who get it absolutely love it:

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

And the two women seem fine with the differences in their expression of love:

Article continues below advertisement

Balance.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

26 Dating Red Flags That’ll Make You Cringe

18 Losers to Bring Home If You Want Your Whole Family to Hate You

This Woman Invited Her Ex-Boyfriend to Her Wedding — And He RSVPed With an Amazing Song Request 

Latest Trending News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.