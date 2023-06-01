Home > Viral News > Trending Girlfriends Posted The Same Picture With Very Different Captions And Everyone Is Giggling These girlfriends posted the same photo on Instagram with very different captions and everyone is giggling. By Aimee Lutkin Jun. 1 2023, Updated 8:39 a.m. ET Source: Twitter

It doesn't matter who you date, if you're gay or straight, there will always be one person in the couple who makes mincemeat of romance. You can usually tell who it is when you look through social media feeds. One person is all hearts and flowers, the other is farts and sex jokes — one considers Valentine's Day the most important holiday the year, the other just can't wait for the discount chocolate. But it works, because they balance each other. You know, that whole opposites attract thing. Turns out, there is some truth to that age-old adage after all.

Twitter user @lildellapenna made it clear that this is not a dynamic that falls cleanly along the man/woman binary. Females can be anti-romance too! She's in a relationship with another woman, but they clearly have different perspectives on appropriate posts for friends and family. And by different we mean, on two completely different planets.

She shared two screenshots of a picture both she and her girlfriend posted on Instagram, but they've got extremely different captions:

my caption vs my girlfriends 🙃 pic.twitter.com/aYpW7wUsSB — lillie🏳️‍🌈 (@lildellapenna) April 9, 2018

Here's @lildellapenna's, which is captioned with the very lovely words: "All the pretty girls in this world but I'm in this space with you." Aw.

Here's her girlfriend's post. Same image, but the caption reads, "Rock, paper..."

Do you get it? What's the next word you think of in that order? Scissor. Scissoring. A sex act which...well, you have Google. Enjoy!

Not everyone got it right away, don't feel bad.

took me a minute to get it LMAO — Sam (@_sammh) April 11, 2018

HELP ME I DONT UNDERSTAND — Tanner (@lolnotafish) April 11, 2018

rock, paper, scissors. scissoring — Sam (@_sammh) April 11, 2018

And some people are still in denial:

No, I'm pretty sure it's a reference to Prank Invasion's Kissing Pranks where he used rock paper scissors to get girls to kiss him. All actors. — Mr. Sandman (@MlSTERSANDMAN) April 11, 2018

sure buddy — emli (@rainmli) April 11, 2018

But my bet is that it's definitely about scissoring:

People who get it absolutely love it:

I audibly gasped, — Not a prep, not a goth, not a butterfly or moth (@Calvizzles) April 11, 2018

I CHOKED ON MY WATER — Alexys (@anthrsadlvesong) April 11, 2018

IM LAUGHING SO HARD — rachel/ratchet (@RachelFara) April 11, 2018

I'm losing my mind this is so funny — we rockin pretty 🍍 #PROUDOFPORTER (@lawgirl054) April 11, 2018

I LOVE THIS SO MUCH. YOUR GF IS THE MVP. — Rahul Nuthakki (@RahulNuthakki) April 11, 2018

I so wanna steal that caption thank u — REGISTER TO VOTE 🏳️‍🌈 (@wtrmelonsmiles) April 11, 2018

And the two women seem fine with the differences in their expression of love:

i’m obviously the soft one — mags (@WalshMaggie37) April 9, 2018

yea ok — lillie🏳️‍🌈 (@lildellapenna) April 9, 2018