Gisèle Pelicot's Children Are Devastated Following the Reveal of Their Father's Abuse "If you have any little bit of humanity left, tell the truth." By Elissa Noblitt Published Dec. 27 2024, 1:44 p.m. ET Source: mega

Content warning: This article discusses topics some readers may find upsetting, including sexual abuse and rape. The story and criminal case of Gisèle Pelicot and her ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, is currently sweeping the nation. Dominique, a 72-year-old Frenchman, was found guilty of consistently drugging and raping his wife, Gisèle, as well as attempting to rape multiple other women, taking indecent images of unsuspecting women in public, and more, per the BBC.

Article continues below advertisement

While most of the world has been focusing on the crimes that Dominique committed against his wife, who "worried she was developing Alzheimer's or had a brain tumor because of the memory gaps" caused by his consistent drugging, per Reuters, it seems that his own children may be additional victims. In fact, Gisèle and Dominique's daughter believes that her father drugged and abused her, as well. Now, all of their children are begging their father to come clean.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Gisèle Pelicot's children are pleading with their father for honesty.

Following Dominique's conviction, which will carry with it a maximum sentence of 20 years, his and Gisèle's three children, Caroline, David, and Florian, have shared their devastation with the public.

Caroline Darian, who is 45 years old, has shared that she believes that her father drugged and raped her in addition to his crimes against her mother. Not only that, but according to The Guardian, photos were also found on Dominique's computer of her asleep in bed, wearing underwear "that she did not recognize as her own."

Article continues below advertisement

Her oldest brother, David, told the court during his father's trial that he fully believes his sister. During the trial, he asked his father to come forward and admit his wrongdoings.

Source: mega Caroline Darian (C) and Florian Pelicot (L)

Article continues below advertisement

"If you have any little bit of humanity left, tell the truth on what you did to my sister, who is still suffering every day and will suffer all her life," he said to his dad. However, Dominique responded by insisting that he never abused his daughter. When he asked his son for forgiveness, David replied, "Never."

He told the court that, upon finding out about his father's crimes, he and his family’s “lives were destroyed," sharing that he felt "the ground was pulled from under [his] feet" — especially upon finding that Dominique was in possession of naked photos of Caroline as well as David's own wife.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega A sign in France that translates to, "Justice for Gisèle, justice for all women"

"When I discovered that my wife, when pregnant with twins, was photographed — and I don’t know how many photographs — I want to ask, ‘How could you do such a thing?’" David told the court. "I keep asking myself why, what was the aim? I can’t answer that question. But what I understand is that man went up the scale of fantasies with a violence that he always had in him.” It has been reported that an additional investigation is taking place into Dominique's potential sexual abuse of his daughter.

What did Dominique Pelicot do to his wife, Gisèle?

The upsetting nature of Dominique Pelicot's crimes against his wife can't possibly be overstated. During his trial, he was found guilty of crushing sleeping pills and anti-anxiety medication into her food and drinks consistently over the course of nine years. When she was unconscious, he would not only abuse her himself but invite dozens of men to come over and rape her.