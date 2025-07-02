Gleb Ryzhkov and Gary Grey: Leading XO Team to Digital Entertainment Greatness Under Gleb and Gary’s leadership, XO Team hasn’t just followed industry trends; they’ve set them. By Distractify Staff Published July 2 2025, 7:30 p.m. ET Source: SWIPE AG

Gleb Ryzhkov and Gary Grey stand as visionary leaders at the helm of XO Team, a global content creation powerhouse that has reshaped the digital entertainment landscape. Together, they’ve combined their unique talents to cultivate a collective that blends creativity, innovation, and storytelling with unparalleled success. Their partnership has not only solidified XO Team’s reputation as a leader in digital content but also expanded its influence across music, social media, and innovative projects involving new technologies like AI.

The Origins and Growth of XO Team

Founded amidst the challenges of the 2020 pandemic by Gary Grey and Mary Senn, XO Team began with a simple yet ambitious vision: to bring together creative talent under one roof. Meanwhile, Gleb Ryzhkov joined as a Producer, bringing a focus on collaboration and structured execution to extend the team’s reach. Together, Gleb and Gary have transformed XO Team from an Eastern European content group into a global phenomenon, now boasting over 11 million YouTube subscribers and nearly 40 million followers on TikTok.

The collective has made its mark with a range of groundbreaking initiatives, including genre-defining music videos, self-produced reality shows, and revolutionary integration of artificial intelligence with the introduction of ENNY, a virtual metaverse team member. This forward-thinking ethos reflects Gleb and Gary’s shared philosophy of merging traditional storytelling with cutting-edge technology to capture the imagination of diverse audiences around the world.

A Collaborative Vision for Creativity

The success of XO Team owes much to the dynamic partnership between Gleb Ryzhkov and Gary Grey, who have created a synergy that continues to define the team’s achievements. While Gleb excels in strategy, infrastructure building, and data-informed decision-making, Gary adds his unique flair for artistic direction and narrative vision. Their complementary strengths have resulted in a collective environment that thrives on collaboration and innovation.

Gary, as a co-founder, contributes a distinctive creative touch that has shaped the team’s identity. From his early days designing and producing XO Life and XO Team reality shows to guiding team members in their artistic pursuits, Gary has been instrumental in ensuring that XO Team’s content resonates emotionally with audiences. His commitment to storytelling brings depth to the team’s projects, making even their most lighthearted videos memorable.

Meanwhile, Gleb has optimized operations to help creators focus entirely on their craft. Known for his meticulous, step-by-step approach, Gleb ensures that every project, whether a music video or a campaign, is executed with precision and efficiency. The team’s ability to release high-quality, engaging content under tight timelines reflects Gleb’s foresight and dedication to structured leadership.

Transformative Contributions to Music and Reality Shows

One of the most impactful arenas for XO Team’s creativity has been music. Gary Grey, with his roots as a solo musician and co-founder of XO Music Label, has led the team in creating viral hits, such as their 2022 release “Reason.” The accompanying music video, filmed as an independent production, captures the XO spirit of freedom, youth, and joy. Within weeks, the song became a sensation on platforms like YouTube Shorts, with over a million videos using its sound and countless fans engaging with its dance-worthy beats.

On the reality show front, Gary and Gleb have worked together to bring the team’s story to fans on a personal level. The XO Life YouTube series offers audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the team’s creative process, personal struggles, and shared triumphs. Plans are already underway to create an international, English version of the show, further cementing their mark on global entertainment.

Innovative Approaches to Global Expansion

Under Gleb and Gary’s leadership, XO Team hasn’t just followed industry trends; they’ve set them. Their collaboration has expanded the group’s reach into new markets, including animation and gaming. Beyond that, their work with AI, as seen in the creation of ENNY, positions XO Team as a trailblazer in integrating virtual personalities into digital storytelling.

For Gary, the heart of their content’s appeal lies in its authenticity and emotional impact. Reflecting on their creative process, he shared, “We aim to create moments that people carry with them, memories that inspire not just our fans but also our team.” Gleb complements this vision by ensuring these projects are scalable and sustainable, making XO Team both creatively and operationally sound.

Together, they’ve nurtured a team culture based on inclusivity and shared values. The diversity within XO Team, with members hailing from various countries, has become a testament to what’s possible when different perspectives come together in harmony. Each creator is encouraged to express their individuality, which enriches the content and strengthens the team’s bond.

A Lasting Legacy in Digital Entertainment

Looking back on their extraordinary contributions, both Gleb Ryzhkov and Gary Grey remain focused on the future. For Gary, innovation in storytelling and music drives his creative passions. For Gleb, it’s the challenge of expanding XO Team’s reach, building relationships, and paving the way for more groundbreaking projects. Together, they’ve created not just a team but a movement, inspiring creators and audiences alike.

Reflecting on their philosophy, Gleb noted, “Greatness is achieved when you pay attention to the smallest details, ensure processes are streamlined, and inspire everyone around you to strive for something bigger.” Gary added, “And it’s also about heart. We do this not just for the results but for the love of creating something that means something to people.”