Serial Killer Glen Rogers Has Been Executed in the State of Florida — This Was His Last Meal "President Trump, keep making America great. I'm ready to go." By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 16 2025, 12:50 p.m. ET

In America, there are 27 states that have the death penalty. The issue of capital punishment is incredibly divisive, as what people are arguing about is state-sanctioned murder. Although some believe this is an effective deterrent for crimes, there is a "lack of empirical research" supporting its efficacy, per The Death Penalty Project.

Another aspect of capital punishment that seems to divide people is the prisoner's last meal, with some saying that this is more like a reward than anything else. Each state has different guidelines for a last meal. In Florida, where Glen Rogers was executed, the prison cannot spend more than $40 on it. Rogers, who was known as the Casanova Killer, was put to death in May 2025. Let's take a look at some of his final moments.

Glen Rogers's last meal was nothing fancy.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Rogers requested a last meal of pizza, chocolate cake, and a soda. He was also visited by his wife and brother, Claude Rogers, who sat with his sibling the day before he was executed. "I said my goodbyes to him," Claude told the outlet. "He’s my brother, and I love him. I asked God to guide him on this next journey." Unlike other meetings prior to this one, Claude and Rogers were not permitted to be in the same room but were separated by a glass barrier.

The convicted killer was reportedly "compliant" as he was strapped into a gurney prior to receiving a lethal injection of a sedative, Rocuronium bro­mide, and Potassium acetate. A window curtain parted around 6 p.m. on May 15 to reveal 30 witnesses, who saw Rogers half-covered by a sheet. According to NBC News, his last words were, "President Trump, keep making America great. I’m ready to go." He was unconscious by 6:06 p.m., and at 6:16 p.m., a medical professional declared he was dead.

Glen Rogers once claimed he killed 70 people.

Although Rogers once told police he was responsible for the deaths of 70 people, he recanted that and claimed he was not a murderer. Despite maintaining his innocence, Rogers was executed for the 1995 murder of Tina Marie Cribbs, a 34-year-old mother of two. He was also sentenced to death after a separate trial in California, where he was found guilty of strangling Sandra Gallagher, a mother of three, in 1995.