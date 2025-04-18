Luigi Mangione's Sentencing: What’s the Date and What’s at Stake? Pam Bondi is pushing federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty. By Jennifer Farrington Published April 18 2025, 6:17 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The time for Luigi Mangione to face his fate in court is inching closer. The engineering grad, and valedictorian of his 2016 class, is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, a crime that took place on Dec. 4, 2024. But it wasn’t until Dec. 9 that he was taken into custody, after being spotted casually eating a McDonald’s hash brown in Pennsylvania.

Article continues below advertisement

Fast forward four months to April 2025, and his case is picking up momentum. Mangione is currently being held in a Brooklyn jail on state charges and has pleaded not guilty. However, on April 17, he was federally indicted, meaning he’s now facing formal federal charges, on four counts, including murder with a firearm. If convicted, he could face the death penalty. So, when will Mangione be sentenced? Here’s what we know.

What is Luigi Mangione's sentencing date?

Source: Mega

A sentencing date has not yet been set for Luigi Mangione, but he’s scheduled to be arraigned on four federal charges on April 25, 2025, according to CBS News. During that hearing, he’ll be formally presented with the federal charges, which are separate from the state charges he’s still facing in New York and Pennsylvania, and will have the opportunity to enter a plea.

Article continues below advertisement

Since Mangione already pleaded not guilty to the state charges, which also accuse him of murdering Thompson, there’s a good chance he’ll do the same in federal court.

Article continues below advertisement

That said, there’s always the possibility of a plea deal, similar to what was offered to Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, who was able to avoid the death penalty despite pleading guilty. It’s unclear if such an offer would be on the table for Mangione, especially considering Attorney General Pam Bondi has directed federal prosecutors to pursue the death penalty in this case, per the U.S. Department of Justice.

Either way, the case will proceed to trial, where a jury will ultimately decide his fate based on the evidence presented. After that, his sentencing will follow, which could take weeks, months, or even years, depending on how quickly prosecutors are able to work and any potential roadblocks they may encounter.

Article continues below advertisement

These are the four federal charges Luigi Mangione was indicted on in April 2025.

On April 17, 2025, a grand jury in Manhattan indicted Mangione on four counts, including two counts of stalking, a firearms offense, and murder through the use of a firearm. The most serious charge, murder with a firearm, could lead to the death penalty, according to CBS News. While some may view the death penalty as a fitting punishment, Mangione's lawyer, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, issued a statement on April 1, calling it "barbaric."