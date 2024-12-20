Luigi Mangione's Lawyer Is Married to Diddy's Lawyer — Let's Talk About Karen Friedman Agnifilo Karen Friedman Agnifilo "wasn’t afraid at all to get her hands dirty and be in the trenches with her colleagues." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 20 2024, 4:07 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When a case is as high-profile as Luigi Mangione's is, the attention almost always shifts to the defendant's attorney as well. It wasn't until cameras became part of the courtroom experience that attorneys were elevated to celebrity status.

It's wild to think that O.J. Simpson's legal team was known as the Dream Team, but they were. Mangione's lawyer could end up making waves in a trial that will undoubtedly go down in history. Here's what we know about Karen Friedman Agnifilo.

Luigi Mangione's lawyer spent most of her career in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

According to the bio on her law firm's website, Friedman Agnifilo was a public servant for nearly 30 years. Much of it was spent in the Manhattan District Attorney's office in some capacity or another. Before she left in 2021, Friedman Agnifilo was the Chief Assistant District Attorney from 2014 until her departure. During that time, she prosecuted "high-profile violent crime cases, including complex cases involving a mental health component, as well as cold case homicides."

Friedman Agnifilo played an integral part in creating Manhattan's first Mental Health Court, which is a "dedicated court part designed to provide a comprehensive system of oversight and treatment to eligible defendants with mental illness," per NYCourts.gov. She may not have as much experience on the defense side of the courtroom, but Friedman Agnifilo brings something almost more important to the table. The veteran of the Manhattan District Attorney's office knows their moves well.

Bonnie Sard, a former administrator in the DA's office, told the Wall Street Journal that Friedman Agnifilo "wasn’t afraid at all to get her hands dirty and be in the trenches with her colleagues, even on a challenging issue in the middle of the night." The legal world is also part of her personal life as Friedman Agnifilo is a consultant on Law & Order and co-hosts a podcast with fellow lawyer Michael Popok called Legal AF.

Karen Friedman Agnifilo is married to Diddy's lawyer.

If half of Friedman Agnifilo's last name sounds familiar, it's because she is married to another lawyer whose name has also been in the news. Marc Agnifilo is representing Sean "Diddy" Combs in his sex trafficking case, and is also one of the founding partners of the law firm where she works.