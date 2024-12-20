Distractify
Home > Human Interest

Luigi Mangione Did a Perp Walk That Looked Like It Belonged on the Catwalk

"This trial ... the whole world .. it's all ... show business."

Jennifer Tisdale - Author
By

Published Dec. 20 2024, 12:03 p.m. ET

(L-R): Luigi Mangione perp walk; Anthony Hopkins in 'Silence of the Lambs'
Source: Mega; Orion Pictures

When Luigi Mangione was extradited to New York City, he received a welcome that rivaled that of Hannibal Lecter. The only thing missing was a mask and a hand truck. Flanked by an irrationally large number of law enforcement agents, he was wearing an orange jail-issued outfit that we are now calling Orange is the new Stacked. Apologies in advance but he had no business looking that cool.

Article continues below advertisement

Perp walks have often been criticized for not really serving justice, but rather allowing police to show off. They could also create potential prejudice around a defendant. Unfortunately, the only thing serving at Mangione's perp walk was his looks. That face card will never be declined. Social media could not get enough of the hoopla surrounding his arrival to the Big Apple and cranked out a life sentence's worth of memes and jokes. Let's take a look at the best ones.

Luigi Mangione on a perp walk through New York City
Source: Mega

The Luigi Mangione perp walk memes are the hottest club in New York City.

Source: X/@BenFRubinstein

When you're perp walkin', let 50 Cent do the talkin'. "Many men many, many, many, many men wish death upon me. Lord I don't cry no more. Don't look to the sky no more. Have mercy on me."

Article continues below advertisement

This shot is giving sinful.

Source: X/@hayrr

Your favorite youth pastor also knew a guy who once did a perp walk. Now imagine us grabbing an acoustic guitar so we can talk about a fella who was persecuted by the Romans.

Article continues below advertisement

Why so serious?

Source: X/@TheBGates

"All it takes is one bad day to reduce the sanest man alive to lunacy. That's how far the world is from where I am. Just one bad day." –Alan Moore, Batman: The Killing Joke

Article continues below advertisement

There is a Royal Rumble in the Bronx.

Source: X/@VerbAbrams

The drama surrounding Mangione's perp walk was on the same level of any WWE show. We simply cannot ignore the costumes, pageantry, and false bravado needed to make that moment happen.

Article continues below advertisement

America's Next Top Model Prisoner

Post to X about Luigi Mangione's perp walk
Source: X/@KimberlyDinaro

"Modeling is being a ho, but making it fashion." –Tyra Banks, America's Next Top Model

Article continues below advertisement

Free Snooki!

Source: X/@JoeStokowski

During Season 3 of Jersey Shore, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi was arrested on the beach for public intoxication. In a confessional, her best friend Jenni "JWoww" Farley had this to say: At this point, I'm really worried that Nicole is gonna get arrested or in trouble for acting a fool on the beach. Perhaps Mangione just needed his own JWoww?

Article continues below advertisement

There is no business like show business.

As Billy Flynn once said in the musical Chicago: This trial ... the whole world .. it's all ... show business.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Luigi Mangione's Appearance Has Changed Since He Was Arrested in Pennsylvania

Luigi Mangione Is Getting Some Superman Comparisons After His Escort Photo Went Viral

People Are Sharing Alibis for Luigi Mangione on Their Social Media Feeds

Latest Human Interest News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.