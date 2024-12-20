Luigi Mangione Did a Perp Walk That Looked Like It Belonged on the Catwalk
"This trial ... the whole world .. it's all ... show business."
When Luigi Mangione was extradited to New York City, he received a welcome that rivaled that of Hannibal Lecter. The only thing missing was a mask and a hand truck. Flanked by an irrationally large number of law enforcement agents, he was wearing an orange jail-issued outfit that we are now calling Orange is the new Stacked. Apologies in advance but he had no business looking that cool.
Perp walks have often been criticized for not really serving justice, but rather allowing police to show off. They could also create potential prejudice around a defendant. Unfortunately, the only thing serving at Mangione's perp walk was his looks. That face card will never be declined. Social media could not get enough of the hoopla surrounding his arrival to the Big Apple and cranked out a life sentence's worth of memes and jokes. Let's take a look at the best ones.
The Luigi Mangione perp walk memes are the hottest club in New York City.
When you're perp walkin', let 50 Cent do the talkin'. "Many men many, many, many, many men wish death upon me. Lord I don't cry no more. Don't look to the sky no more. Have mercy on me."
This shot is giving sinful.
Your favorite youth pastor also knew a guy who once did a perp walk. Now imagine us grabbing an acoustic guitar so we can talk about a fella who was persecuted by the Romans.
Why so serious?
"All it takes is one bad day to reduce the sanest man alive to lunacy. That's how far the world is from where I am. Just one bad day." –Alan Moore, Batman: The Killing Joke
There is a Royal Rumble in the Bronx.
The drama surrounding Mangione's perp walk was on the same level of any WWE show. We simply cannot ignore the costumes, pageantry, and false bravado needed to make that moment happen.
America's Next Top Model Prisoner
"Modeling is being a ho, but making it fashion." –Tyra Banks, America's Next Top Model
Free Snooki!
During Season 3 of Jersey Shore, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi was arrested on the beach for public intoxication. In a confessional, her best friend Jenni "JWoww" Farley had this to say: At this point, I'm really worried that Nicole is gonna get arrested or in trouble for acting a fool on the beach. Perhaps Mangione just needed his own JWoww?
There is no business like show business.
As Billy Flynn once said in the musical Chicago: This trial ... the whole world .. it's all ... show business.