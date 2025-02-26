Luigi Mangione's Supporters Might Need To Scale Back Sending Mail While He Is in Prison Luigi Mangione is held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 26 2025, 1:43 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After Luigi Mangione was arrested and charged with murder in the case of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, what followed was an onslaught of support for the accused murderer who has not been found guilty of any of the charges against him at this time. Part of the support comes in the form of letters and photos sent to him while he is held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn.

But now, Mangione made a request from prison about photos that are being sent to him. Because yes, his supporters can send letters and photos to him while he is incarcerated. But there are some guidelines about what to send, what to say, and what might be rejected by personnel who review everything before it is given to Mangione. And he has a request of his own.

Source: Mega

Luigi Mangione has a request from prison about photos.

On the official website for Mangione and his defense team, there is an FAQ section about how and what to send to Mangione while he is incarcerated and awaiting trial. In one section about sending photos, it says, "Luigi appreciates the photos that are sent and kindly asks that people send no more than five photos at a time. Please note that every photo that is received is screened and reviewed by law enforcement."

Nothing else, outside of photos and letters can be sent to Mangione where he is held. In fact, there is a limit on the number of books, photo albums, and photos he can possess at one time. But, according to the website, Mangione does read and appreciate everything he receives. He can also respond to some letters if he wants to. He released a statement of his own to thank his supporters.

Luigi Mangione's best photo is always the next one. pic.twitter.com/EM3MIEKJ4S — Favs Pop Culture (@favspopculture) February 21, 2025

"I am overwhelmed by — and grateful for — everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support," he said in his statement." Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future."

Luigi Mangione's defense fund has raised a lot of money.

In December 2024, not long after Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Penn., a legal fund was opened on GiveSendGo. The page says it has a goal of raising $1 million, and as of February 2025, it had reached more than $600,000. The page is official, with access to Mangione's legal team to ensure that the funds are properly used.

The amount of letters luigi mangione will receive is this what the people experienced with erik menendez omg — debbie 🦋🫧🇲🇽 (@starmetaphors) December 9, 2024