Luigi Mangione Bought 400 Copies of the Book 'Hit Reverse: New Ideas From Old Books' "I'm generally pro-revenge, just don't physically hurt anyone." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 7 2025, 12:57 p.m. ET

Almost exactly one month after United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was murdered, documentaries about his alleged killer are already dropping. There are two streaming on Hulu, courtesy of ABC's 20/20 and TMZ. The series TMZ Investigates doc wasted no time in digging into the life of Luigi Mangione, who stands accused of killing Thompson.

In Luigi Mangione: The Mind of a Killer, TMZ founder Harvey Levin chats with all sorts of ancillary individuals who are loosely involved with the alleged murderer. This includes but is not limited to two men who reportedly spent a week and a half with Mangione while he was traveling through Thailand. They told Levin that Mangione was very into a book titled Hit Reverse: New Ideas From Old Books. He was also obsessed with its author, Jash Dholani.

Source: Instagram/@jashdholani; Mega

Luigi Mangione reportedly bought 400 copies of 'Hit Reverse: New Ideas From Old Books.'

Shrouded in darkness, two men named Paul and Max shared with Levin that they met Mangione at the end of March 2024 while en route to Bangkok (their names were presumably changed to protect their identities). Before they discussed Mangione's interest in Dholani's book, they revealed that Mangione skipped a day at the beach to go to a gun range. The only thing he had to say about that experience was that it was expensive.

When asked about the book, Paul said Mangione claimed to have "financed it" by buying 400 copies of it. "He bought them online so it was more like he supported the author," explained Paul. Mangione also supposedly printed out a copy of the book in order to make annotations in it. According to Paul, Mangione flew to India to meet with Dholani. Levin confirmed that Mangione flew to Mumbai in May 2024 and did indeed meet with Dholani.

The act of presenting an author with notes on their book was framed by Levin as being somewhat egotistical. He asked Paul and Max if Mangione came across as arrogant. "I don't know how to really feel about calling him arrogant," said Paul. "He was not arrogant with us. I felt that he felt like his way was the right way to do stuff." Max added that when Mangione had a strong opinion about something, he let you know what that was.

Who is Jash Dholani?

Dholani has yet to say anything about this alleged meeting with Mangione. However, folks have started popping into the comments section of his Instagram to ask about their possible hangout session. Regarding his book, Dholani told WION it's about "750 plus new ideas from 75 plus old books." He encourages people to read it if they want the "best insights from old classics (and some forgotten gems) but don't have the time to read them."