There Are Several Factors That Went Into Luigi Mangione's Not Guilty Plea

On Dec. 9, less than a week after United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down outside of a hotel in New York City, Luigi Mangione was apprehended in Antoona, Penn. He was arrested and later charged with a litany of crimes in relation to the murder including murder itself. And after he had his arraignment in New York City on Dec. 23, some were left wondering why Luigi Mangione pleaded not guilty.

Due to the alleged evidence, including a 3D printed gun and manifesto, some believe that Mangione committed the murder. However, he has not admitted to it and he has not been found guilty of any of his charges, and at this time, he has not been convicted. There is a big reason why his not guilty plea came at his arraignment, though. And, while some were confused, others expected it.

Why did Luigi Mangione plead not guilty?

Up until Mangione's arraignment on Dec. 23, he had not admitted to murdering Thompson. The public had a few general perceptions of Mangione and what he did or did not do in relation to the shooting. Some who support Mangione do so because they believe he did kill Thompson and they support him for the deeper meaning behind it, which some believe involves a closer look at the American healthcare system.

Those who believe Mangione did not murder Thompson have shared their own theories on social media, which include examination of CCTV footage of the suspect on the day of the Dec. 4 shooting, and a closer look at Mangione's facial features. So when Mangione pleaded not guilty, the former group of people were a little confused.

Luigi Mangione’s Attorney is not messing around calls out NYC Mayor Eric Adams for trying to influence the jury pool with prejudiced statements and says his client is being treated like a spectacle whose right to a fair trial is being violated. pic.twitter.com/6lq25gnNX4 — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) December 23, 2024

If Mangione were to plead guilty at his arraignment, there would be no need for a trial, and he would move right to sentencing. By pleading not guilty to murder, Mangione will have a trial with a jury. He was charged with a handful of other crimes, but the state charge of murder in the first degree will likely be the focus of his first major trial.

At his arraignment on Dec. 23, one of Mangione's attorneys, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, spoke to the judge about the public perception of Mangione and her fear that he may be seen as guilty before he even has a trial.

"These federal and state prosecutors are coordinating with one another and at the expense of him," she said. "They have conflicting theories in their indictments, and they're literally treating him like he is some sort of political fodder, like some sort of spectacle. He was on display for everyone to see in the biggest staged perp walk I've ever seen in my career."

When is Luigi Mangione's trial?