Like Many High-Profile Cases Before His, Luigi Mangione's Trial Could Be Televised An application requesting video during one of Luigi Mangione's hearings was denied. His trial could follow suit. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 22 2025, 7:50 p.m. ET

The judicial process has always been a source of fascination for people who are not actively participating in it. In August 1892, Andrew Borden and his wife Abby Durfee Gray Borden were brutally killed in their home, in Fall River, Mass. A little over a year later, Andrew's younger daughter Lizzie was on trial for their murder. Despite the fact that the courtroom was stiflingly hot, it was packed with spectators every day.

Will Luigi Mangione's trial be televised? Two of them could be.

Because Mangione has criminal cases in New York, Pennsylvania, and federal court, he will have three trials. According to Reuters, as of November 2024, cameras are not permitted in federal criminal trials. Regarding his two state trials, they are not protected under the First or Sixth amendments. However, states "may permit cameras in their courtrooms only if the defendant's rights to due process and a fair trial are protected," per the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Feb. 21, 2024, Mangione was in New York for a hearing where his lawyer brought up search and seizure issues, reported ABC News. Karen Friedman Agnifilo cited concerns over how the police in Altoona, Penn. obtained evidence. She also said it was "shocking" to see NYPD's chief of detectives and New York City Mayor Eric Adams give an interview in a documentary that aired this week. Both were discussing evidence his legal team had yet to see.