Luigi Mangione Suffered "Debilitating" Back Pain, According to a Friend "His spine was kind of misaligned." By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 10 2024, 10:11 a.m. ET Source: Mega

On Dec. 9, 2024, police were tipped off about a suspicious man sitting inside a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pa. The man initially provided a fake identity but later identified himself as Luigi Mangione, now the prime suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

As more details about Luigi’s life, family, and background emerge, one piece of information could offer insight into a possible motive — if he is the gunman. According to R.J. Martin, a friend and former roommate, Luigi suffered from "debilitating" back issues, per the The New York Times, "Sometimes he’d be doing well and other times not," R.J. shared. So, what were Luigi’s back issues, and did he ever undergo surgery? Here's everything to know.

Was Luigi Mangione suffering from a back injury? Details about his condition.

Source: Mega

Luigi hails from Maryland but had been living in Honolulu since 2022, according to a friend. He moved into Surfbreak, a co-living community founded by R.J., after being selected through an interview process. Luigi paid $2,000 a month to live in the community, located on the 40th floor of a high-rise with around 20 occupants, per The New York Times.

R.J. described Luigi as “smart” and “upbeat,” noting he was an engineer working remotely. While Luigi "fit the bill" for Surfbreak’s mission of being "a community of givers that leave things better than we found them," something else about him stood out — his ongoing struggles with back issues.

R.J. described Luigi's back issues as "debilitating," explaining, "His spine was kind of misaligned." He added, "He said his lower vertebrae were almost like a half-inch off, and I think it pinched a nerve." Luigi had also expressed a clear desire to undergo major back surgery to address his condition.

Source: Mega

Luigi Mangione's back issues significantly interfered with both his daily activities and his ability to date.

In addition to causing recurring pain, Luigi's back issues made it difficult for him to live a normal lifestyle, according to R.J. After participating in a group surfing lesson, Luigi experienced such severe discomfort that he had to purchase a new mattress.

Living together allowed R.J. to see Luigi’s struggles firsthand. He said of Luigi, "He knew that dating and being physically intimate with his back condition wasn’t possible." Other friends have since corroborated Luigi’s challenges with serious back pain, noting that he had been considering surgery, per The New York Times.

Source: Mega

So, did Luigi Mangione ever undergo back surgery?

Luigi's friend R.J. confirmed that he underwent spinal surgery in 2023. Naturally, R.J. reached out to Luigi afterward to check on how it went, receiving the reply, “Long story.” R.J. continued to try to contact Luigi, even texting in June 2024, "Where in the world are you?"

According to some people who claim to have known Luigi, he went "absolutely crazy" after undergoing the surgery. His Goodreads account also reveals a reading list focused on chronic back pain.

Spoke with a source that had a lot of friends that went to high school with Luigi Mangione.



What keeps coming up is a back surgery that “changed everything” for him and he went “absolutely crazy.”



Checks out with his GoodReads history and the X-Ray in his header. pic.twitter.com/dsrXMQcqB2 — Jack Mac (@JackMacCFB) December 9, 2024