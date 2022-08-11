Somehow There's Another Documentary About the Menendez Brothers — Where Are They Now?

Erik and Lyle Menendez are affluent brothers who, on Aug. 20, 1989, shot and killed their parents in the sprawling Beverly Hills mansion where they all lived. At first it looked as if the brothers were going to get away with it, but an eventual confession led to their arrest and conviction.

A new Investigation Discovery series titled Menendez Brothers: Misjudged looks into the possibility that the judicial system got it wrong the first time. Where are the Menendez brothers now? Here's what we know.