Luigi Mangione Continues to Draw Praise as His Murder Trial Date Approaches Accused murderers don't often become folk heroes, but as he waits in jail, that's exactly what Luigi Mangione has become to some.

It's unclear what exactly was on the mind of Luigi Mangione when he allegedly opened fire on UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson on Dec. 4, 2024, in Manhattan, New York. While authorities have made some suggestions as to his motives, we can be relatively certain of one thing: He had no clue what a folk hero he would become.

It's not exactly common for accused murderers to become public darlings, although it happened with "Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks in 2014. But Luigi's fame is of another sort entirely. People have created a Robinhood-like persona for the 26-year-old. Yet while people are praising Luigi's alleged actions and buying merch with his name on it, he's languishing in jail. Here's what we know about his trial date and how a twenty-something accused murderer somehow united a fractured nation.

Here's what we know about Luigi Mangione's trial date.

Authorities claim that on Dec. 4, 2024, a person they have identified as Luigi Mangione was lingering in the downtown Manhattan area near the Hilton hotel. They say the suspect then ambushed Brian and shot him in the back, killing him, before fleeing on a bicycle, per CNN.

The area was locked down, and police engaged in a manhunt, which ended on Dec. 9, 2024, after a McDonald's employee in Altoona, Penn., called in a tip. Luigi has been in jail since, awaiting trial on several federal charges, including murder and firearms counts, along with several state charges of murder, including murder as an act of terrorism.

His trial date has not yet been set, but his federal indictment was postponed from Jan. 18 to Feb. 17, 2025. His next appearance in state court is Feb. 21, 2025, according to Fox5NY. It's unclear what will happen with the case because at least one of the charges could come with a death penalty sentence. Levying that charge requires approval from the Department of Justice, which was in flux in early 2025 as the returning administration of President Donald Trump sowed chaos in multiple federal agencies.

Despite being accused of murder, Luigi has become a "hero of the people."

Meanwhile, however, Luigi is languishing in jail; and his fans are growing. The phenomenon of Luigi's popularity isn't much of a mystery. In an increasingly economically divided country, people are starting to feel as though CEOs and corporate leaders are gobbling up all the wealth and leaving the average American, the hard-working employees who gained that wealth, to starve and struggle.

By seemingly "striking back" at the system, Luigi has become a galvanizing figure for those who want to upend the elites at the top of the system and allow people to receive fair compensation for their hard work. It is speculated that Luigi's alleged murder of Brian was the result of being a chronic pain patient who struggled to receive proper treatment due to the red tape and bureaucracy involving health insurance, which makes him relatable to many.

@reuters Luigi Mangione, the man accused of fatally gunning down health insurance executive Brian Thompson in Manhattan, pleaded not guilty to New York state murder charges that brand him a terrorist. Mangione leaned into a microphone and said "not guilty" when asked how he pleaded to the 11-count indictment charging him with murder as an act of terrorism and weapons offenses. Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 9. After deciding last week not to fight extradition, he was transferred to New York, where he was led off a helicopter in lower Manhattan by a large phalanx of police officers and New York City Mayor Eric Adams. That spectacle and other statements by public officials suggest Mangione may not be able to get a fair trial, his lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo said. "They are treating him like he is some sort of political fodder, some sort of spectacle," Agnifilo said. "He is not a symbol, he is someone who is afforded a right to a fair trial." Reuters LuigiMangione BrianThompson UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting trial NewYork Manhattan ♬ original sound - Reuters - Reuters Source: TikTok / @reuters

And of course, it doesn't hurt that Luigi is a handsome young man from a wealthy family. Somehow, people on both sides of the political aisle seem to share admiration for young Luigi, proving that some frustrations transcend politics. Yet while some embrace what they call his vigilantism, others warn that he's more akin to a domestic terrorist, per AP News. They warn that violence is not the way to be heard, hoping to dissuade copycats from being inspired.