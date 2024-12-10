Luigi Mangione Comes From a Wealthy Family but There Is Still an Online Fundraiser for Him "He took this risk for all of us to send a message that our lives are not worthless and making a profit from our suffering is not OK." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 10 2024, 2:01 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Five days after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed on the streets of Manhattan, police in Altoona, Pa. made an arrest at a McDonald's. An employee notified authorities after recognizing one of their customers. Local police then arrested 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, whose entire life was immediately searched and posted about on social media.

It didn't take long for cyber sleuths and local news organizations to learn that Mangione came from a wealthy, prominent family in Baltimore, Md. Reports share that his grandfather was a businessman and real estate developer whose wife acquired an upscale country club. Together they opened another, which is still in operation. Although Mangione had various well-paying jobs and came from a financially comfortable family, a fundraiser in his name popped up online.

The fundraiser for Luigi Mangione is for legal fees.

Mangione's cousin, Baltimore County Delegate Nino Mangione, shared a statement from his family on X. In it, they said they couldn't comment on Mangione's arrest but were shocked and saddened by the news. They also said they were praying for Thompson's family. Many took this to mean they would not be helping Mangione with his upcoming legal proceedings. With that in mind, a group calling themselves the December 4th Legal Committee started one on GiveSendGo.

"We are not here to celebrate violence," they wrote, "but we do believe in the constitutional right of fair legal representation." The committee is looking to raise $200,000 and as of Dec. 10, 2024, have secured a little over $11,000.

Luigi Mangione is being held without bail.

Since Mangione is being held without bail, per CNN, this money will be used for his defense. If he chooses not to use it, they will divert it to other U.S. political prisoners. Over 400 people have donated and if you can't do that, there is a prayer button option.

There is a lot of support for Luigi Mangione in the fundraiser's comments section.

Most people are donating anywhere from $5 to $50, and we have not seen anything north of $100. When someone does leave a comment along with their donation, it is always expressing gratitude for what he did. "A small donation, to help Luigi navigate our corrupt legal system, in recognition of his efforts to manage our corrupt healthcare system," wrote someone named Michael after handing over $5.

An anonymous person who contributed $25 wrote, "You gave a voice to the thousands of victims who passed away due to the ruthless greed of the healthcare industry." Someone who forked over $100 said that we are all Luigi Mangione. "He took this risk for all of us to send a message that our lives are not worthless and making a profit from our suffering is not OK. It’s time to stand up against evil and immoral companies like United Healthcare. We the people for the people."