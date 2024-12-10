Suspected Killer Luigi Mangione's Family Has a History of Success in Maryland The suspected shooter comes from a fairly well-off family. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 10 2024, 11:45 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@pepmangione

Following the arrest of Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old man who is suspected of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, many wanted to learn more about Mangione. Mangione left a pretty complete digital footprint, including a Goodreads profile and various other social media platforms.

As many unravel his confusing and sometimes contradictory political beliefs, others are wondering who his family and parents are. Here's what we know about the family that Mangione comes from.

Who are Luigi Mangione's parents?

Luigi is actually from a fairly wealthy Baltimore family. His parents own a house at the Hayfields Country Club, and the Mangione family also owns the Baltimore-based radio station WCBM-AM and an assisted-living facility, Lorien Health Services in Ellicott City.

Who are Luigi Mangione's grandparents?

His grandfather, Nicholas “Nick” Mangione Sr. was a businessman and real estate developer who acquired the Turf Valley Country Club in Ellicott City, Md. in 1978. About 20 years later, they founded the Hayfields Country Club in Cockeysville, Md., and Nick's wife Mary served on the board of the Baltimore Opera and as the president of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. In a statement, the family expressed shock that one of their own had been accused of such a heinous crime.

"Unfortunately, we cannot comment on news reports regarding Luigi Mangione," the family's statement said. "We only know what we have read in the media. Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi's arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved. We are devastated by this news." What seems clear, then, is that Luigi comes from a family with some means.

Luigi Mangione appeared to have some health issues.

Although he came from a prominent family, perhaps the most relevant detail in Mangione's biography is the fact that he appears to have had issues with his back. His Twitter profile prominently features an image of a spinal X-ray that shows four screws in the spine. The X-ray apparently shows "lumbar spine with posterior spinal instrumentation, possible fusion," a procedure that involves using screws or rods to stabilize a spine and is used to treat a number of spinal issues.

Mangione's Goodreads account also seems to indicate that he read several books about back issues, although the account has yet to be definitively tied to him. Even so, many have speculated that this back issue may have fed into his motivation for committing the murder, even as some were surprised that a young man from a family as wealthy as his would ever struggle to pay for his medical bills.