CEO Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione Once Gave His High School's Valedictorian Speech "The class of 2016 truly had the fearlessness to explore new things, and the obvious ability to excel."

He comes from a prominent and successful family, attended a college preparatory school, and by all accounts seems to be an intelligent, well-educated, successful young man. But Luigi Mangione now stands accused of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Yet before he was accused of murder, Mangione was once just a high school graduate, preparing to go off into the world and make a name for himself. He was even the valedictorian of his graduating class, delivering a speech at graduation. Here's what he said in that speech, delivered in 2016.

This is what Luigi Mangione said in his high school valedictorian speech.

On a journey back in time to 2016, back before Brian Thompson was murdered, back before Mangione was arrested and accused of orchestrating his death, there was a graduating class at Gilman School, sitting and waiting to start their lives. Standing at a podium, dressed in his finest suit, stood a curly-haired young Mangione, delivering the valedictory speech to bid his classmates and time at Gilman a fond farewell.

Mangione opened the speech by welcoming the crowd and thanking them for attending. He then shared that he had spoken with several classmates and teachers, asking how they would describe the Gilman class of 2016. Many of his fellow classmates described their class as "inventive, both in imagination and initiative." Several teachers, on the other hand, pointed out that the class was dedicated to the school's traditions. "I came to realize that both views are correct," Mangione explained.

The class, Mangione continued, was defined by an "inventive, pioneering mentality that accompanies a strong commitment to Gilman tradition." He then went on to tell a story about how the graduating class shuttled Chic-Fil-A sandwiches to the school as part of a class fundraiser, using a creative approach to raising money.

Luigi Mangione talked about being innovative while also holding on to traditions.

Mangione went on to explain that it was the class of 2016 who ensured that the K-12 school's middle school would add another recess to their day "The class of 2016 was challenging the world around it" from that young age. He went on to add, "The class of 2016's inventiveness also stems from its incredible courage to explore the unknown and try new things."

A number of impressive accomplishments, Mangione explained, "demonstrate that the class of 2016 truly had the fearlessness to explore new things, and the obvious ability to excel."

Throughout his speech, Mangione focused on his graduating class's spirit of exploration and innovation, while holding to traditions and values woven through the school's history. It's an interesting backdrop against which has been set his alleged actions in 2024.

Source: MEGA Luigi Mangione