‘Godzilla Minus Zero’: The King of Monsters Returns Bigger and Stronger in Stunning New Teaser The newly released clip features a scientist theorizing that Godzilla, the iconic monster, can “withstand even a thermonuclear strike.” By Srimoyee Dutta Updated July 10 2026, 4:53 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@godzilla_toho

The teaser trailer for the upcoming kaiju film Godzilla Minus Zero is finally here. The film follows the Shikishima family as they try to survive a new catastrophic attack from Godzilla, two years after the events of the previous film.

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The newly released clip features a scientist theorizing that Godzilla, the iconic monster, can “withstand even a thermonuclear strike.” As the military drops a bomb in response, the monster emerges from the water, larger than before, having survived the blast.

Source: YouTube/Godzilla Official Toho

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Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the film serves as a direct sequel to 2023’s box-office smasher Godzilla Minus One, which was praised by audiences worldwide and grossed $116 million globally.

Audience Hype Explodes for 'Godzilla Minus Zero'

Godzilla Minus One is the highest-grossing Japan-produced Godzilla film in the franchise’s history and ranks as the third-highest-grossing foreign-language film in U.S. box-office history. Ryunosuke Kamiki returns as Koichi Shikishima, a former kamikaze pilot, alongside Minami Hamabe as Noriki Oishi, his wife, both reprising their roles for the sequel.

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Godzilla Minus One made history at the Academy Awards, becoming the first non-English-language film to win Best Visual Effects. It triumphed over major Hollywood blockbusters like Napoleon, Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Creator for the honor.

Godzilla Minus Zero picks up in 1949, two years after the tumultuous events of Godzilla Minus One, and continues the story of the Shikishima family as they face an all-new calamity,” the official synopsis reads.

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The film will also be released in IMAX, marking the first Japanese production shot entirely for the format. Godzilla Minus Zero opens November 3 this year in Japan and November 6 in North America.

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Reaction to the teaser on social media has been overwhelmingly positive. One fan wrote, “I'm ready. Minus One ended up being my favorite movie in a long time. I was so stoked it actually got awards in the west. Day one IMAX! Can't wait!”

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Another predicted box office success: “This movie is going to make so much money. i saw the first one 7 times and enjoyed each time i saw it. I have no idea how many times i plan to watch this one.”

“Minus Zero is my most anticipated movie of the year by far. Can’t wait to see what Yamazaki and the talented crew that’s with him cook up!,” a third comment read.