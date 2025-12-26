Gold Coast Model Ambergoeswild Reveals the Unexpected Choice Powering Her Rise “It’s a decision I made years ago to support my well-being, and I’ve never looked back.” By Distractify Staff Published Dec. 26 2025, 3:30 p.m. ET Source: Ambergoeswild

You’d never know it from her name, but the wildest part of AmberGoesWild’s life is actually sobriety. Most people looking at the redhead bombshell assume a life of breakneck luxury, but she has lived entirely alcohol-free for years. This choice creates a striking paradox for a woman whose brand thrives on high-energy sensuality and mischievous nights.

Source: Ambergoeswild

Most fans expect a "wild" persona to include champagne-fueled parties or late-night clubbing, yet Amber has opted for total clarity to protect her well-being. Her creator name is geared more toward fantasies and adventures.

“I don’t drink, by choice and with pride,” Amber said in a recent video. “It’s a decision I made years ago to support my well-being, and I’ve never looked back.”

The popular Gold Coast content creator is successfully rebranding what it means to be a provocative influencer. By swapping cocktails for genuine connection, she is proving that sex appeal does not require a buzz. This pivot from the expected party-girl trope to a grounded lifestyle is the ultimate subversion of her own stage name. “I’m totally comfortable around others who drink, but for me, it’s something I’ve let go of completely,” she adds.

Ambergoeswild is a model and content creator whose work is rooted in a desire for freedom, self-expression and intentional living. After years of following the traditional full-time work path and doing everything “right” yet never feeling truly free, she chose to step away from the conventional cycle of study, work and survival in pursuit of a career in content creation.