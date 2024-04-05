Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Grandpa Doesn’t Know Baby Shark Song, Tries Reading Book to Grandkid Anyway ""I never thought anything would wipe my memory clean of Baby Shark but now I can't remember the tune." By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 5 2024, Published 7:21 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @cristalenap

A grandpa's rendition of the popular "Baby Shark" track is cracking people up. His own family can't stop laughing in the video, every single time he sings the "do-do-do-do" part.

Cristalena (@cristalenap) uploaded the clip online when it amassed a whopping 11.7 million views on the popular social media application. The video begins with the grandfather in question sitting down with his grandchild and reading a baby shark book to the kid.

"Daddy shark, do-do-do-do-do," he says in a rapid cadence that sounds nothing like the now-ubiquitous viral children's song that has become a fixture of the internet. He repeats the refrain again, "Daddy shark, do-do-do-do-do," before looking to his grandchild and remarking that all of the sharks in the story "say the same thing."

He then turns to Cristalena, who is recording the video, and quips, "People make this up and they buy it," before returning to the book and continuing reading: "Grandma shark, do-do-do-do-do, awee Grammy's wearing glasses too," the man says before singing more "do's" to the child before the video ultimately cuts out.

The TikToker writes in a caption for the video and provides an explanation for why Grandpa wasn't baby-sharking it appropriately: "We asked him to read 'Baby Shark' and he has never heard of it. We were laughing so hard"

One commenter who saw the video joked that Cristalena's grandfather needed to hear the song so he, too, can be subjected to the incessant droning of "do-do-do-do's" leaving the song embedded in his mind for eternity.

"Now you have to play him the song because he too needs it stuck in his head forever," they joked. Someone else vilified TikTok for re-introducing them to the Baby Shark tune because they were so close to finally forgetting it: "I almost forgotten the tune of BABY SHARK," they wrote.

For another person, however, they stated that hearing Grandpa's rendition of Baby Shark helped them to finally rid their minds of the scourge that was the viral track: "I never thought anything would wipe my memory clean of Baby Shark but now I can't remember the tune. He is doing the Lord’s work"

And then there were those who just loved grandpa's way of singing the track: "the way he say 'dodododo' is like he submerge an object in the water and then the bubbles comes up"

The 2015 viral song, which was produced by global entertainment children's brand Pinkfong and uploaded to YouTube on November 23rd, 2015, was a massive success for the company.

Believe it or not, however, there was a legal battle over ownership of the track, which was covered in-depth by CBC. The song was also uploaded by Johnny Only to YouTube in 2011, and he noticed that whenever he sang the song to campers while he was working as a counselor and how hyped everyone would get when he would belt it out, he made his own version.

When Pinkfong's track became a massive hit, Johnny thought that the one published by the Korean company sounded a lot like the one he put online around 4 years prior: "Their version does seem strikingly similar to mine. Same key, same tempo change, same melody and rhythm," he wrote.

The same article went on to state that Only is currently wrapped up in a legal battle over copyright infringement when it comes to song rights usage, which he was initially confused about because, in his mind, since it was an oral tradition song passed along, that it fell under the public domain.

Which is why, when he was contacted by a South Korean political party in 2018 over the rights to use his song as part of their campaign, Only granted it to them as he thought it wasn't protected under copyright.

