Grandparents Hilariously Oblivious to Couple's Pregnancy Announcement in Failed Surprise By Mustafa Gatollari Feb. 12 2024, Published 8:55 a.m. ET

A couple shared the hilarious if not a tad bit frustrating, situation they found themselves in while they attempted to capture what was supposed to be a heartwarming discovery — they were getting ready to add another member to their family.

An Instagram user named Lee (@lee_buona) kept the camera running on her toddler's grandparents in the hopes that they would capture the special message written on his clothes: he was going to become a big brother.

Lee's video begins with footage of the grandparents sitting at a dinner table as they're getting prepared to eat. She begins referencing her toddler's outfit in an attempt to get their attention focused on what she was wearing.

Although they're happily talking with the child, it doesn't seem like they're paying too much attention to the clothes on her body, something that Lee quips about in a text overlay of the video.

Undeterred, she attempts another method of ensuring that grandma and grandpa are able to organically discover the surprise she has in store for them. She accomplishes this task by asking her child sweetly if he wants to sit on his grandpa's lap, which prompts him to lift the child and sit on his lap as he eats his meal.

Again, Lee makes a reference to her kids' clothes, hoping that the older couple will finally take a closer gander at what their grand child is wearing. It doesn't seem to work — as she continues to record it's becoming more and more evident that her and partner may need a bit more of a nudge in the right direction.

So he picks up his kid and directly tells grandma and grandpa to read what his shirt says. They both finally take a look at it, and then, after a beat of comedic timing that probably couldn't even have been scripted as perfectly, grandma asks: "what does it say?" straining to look at the text on the child's shirt.

The TikTok then cuts to Lee's partner plopping their child right down on the table in front of them and smoothing out his clothes. Finally, it dawns on them: "No, really?" Grandma asks, looking into the camera before she gets up and runs on over to the couple for a hug.

In an epilogue of sorts for the video, Lee shows back up on camera to relay that she wishes she was recording after grandpa, who it took a bit longer to understand she was pregnant, asked innocently how her child was going to be "a brother."

Laughing, she explained to him that no...her son is the one going to be a brother. Judging from the comments left by other users on the platform, it seems that there were a lot of people who have had similarly frustrating experiences with their own folks.

Like this Instagram user who penned: "My mom did the exact same to my brother and SIL. Took 45 minutes." However there was someone else on the other side of the surprise who said that they were similarly slow on the draw when it came to recognizing the announcement, but gave a very sweet reason as to why this is the case.

"I didn’t get it either. My son and daughter-in-law had a shirt made for our granddaughter that said ' im a big sister '. Just tell us y’all! You don’t understand how hard it is to see through our bifocals we’re not looking at the clothes we’re looking at the babies face," they quipped.

For others, the video was about recognizing the joy that emanated from the grandparents' faces the second they realized what was going on: "I literally saw the lightbulb come on above your dad's head when he finally figured it out. Now I know where that expression comes from!"

But there are also those who said that they couldn't blame grandma and grandpa for taking it so long to figure it out: "To be fair the word brother was very small," they penned.