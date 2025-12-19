Greg Biffle’s Wife and Kids Were on Their Way to a Birthday Trip Before Fatal Plane Crash By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 19 2025, 12:06 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@cristinagbuffle

Famed professional driver was one of the most prominent members of the league. Throughout his career, he was known as one of ’s 75 Greatest Drivers of all time, securing multiple awards and accolades in his heyday. In 2016, Greg retired from playing the sport full-time and focused on other passions such as his philanthropic efforts and his love for his family. Tragically, Greg was with his family when he died from a plane crash on Dec. 18, 2025. The news was confirmed by a statement shared by his surviving family members.

"We are devastated by the loss of our loved ones," the statement read. "This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words." The tragic crash took Greg's life, as well as the lives of his wife, Cristina, and his children, his son Ryder, and his daughter Emma, along with three others. Moments before it happened, Greg's wife eerily predicted her fate. Here's what to know about her and their family.

Greg Biffle's wife, Cristine, sent a chilling text to her mother before their plane crash.

Greg and his wife, Cristine Grossu, married in 2022. The accomplished driver's wife was an entrepreneur and owned several businesses, including her real estate business, Leisurely Real Estate, and a jewelry business called My Replica Ring. However, on her main Instagram account, Cristine often posted photos and videos of her with her family and friends.

According to People, she was close to her family and had even spoken to her mother, Cathy Grossu, moments before she died. While on the plane, she wrote her mother, "We're in trouble." "She texted me from the plane and she said, 'We're in trouble.' And that was it," Cathy recalled with tears in her eyes. "So we're devastated. We're brokenhearted."

Greg Biffle's two children also died in the plane crash.

The fatal plane crash that took Greg's life also ended his children, Emma and Ryder. Emma was born in 2011 during the race car driver's first marriage to Nicole Lunders. Greg's son, Ryder, was born in 2020 and was 5 years old at the time of his death. Just two months before they died, Greg, Cristine, Emma, and Ryder attended his induction ceremony for the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame, which Cristine shared with her audience on Instagram. Cristine's mother also shared that they were headed to Florida for a birthday trip at the time of their passing.

"To think that they would be killed on a birthday trip, that was just such a fun time for the family," Cathy said, who also shared the family had come to visit her the day before the crash. "And to see the horrific way that it ended, it's just, it is so hard to bear. I cannot believe they're gone."

Greg Biffle's fatal plane crash happened on his private plane.

Greg and his family were on board in his private plane. During a press conference held by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, they identified seven victims on the plane, including the Biffle family, though, at the time, they couldn't "give you a definitive list of those seven occupants, is because of the post-crash fire."

According to NASCAR, it was later confirmed that others on board were Dennis Dutton and his son, Jack, and Craig Wadsworth. Per the family's initial statement regarding the crash, Dennis and Craig were close friends of Greg's. Dennis Dutton and his son Jack were deeply loved as well, and their loss is felt by all who knew them," the statement read. "Craig Wadsworth was beloved by many in the NASCAR community and will be missed by those who knew him. Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives."