Nascar's Greg Biffle's Wife Sent a Chilling Text to Her Mother Moments Before Their Plane Went Down

Greg Biffle and his wife, along with their two children and three other people, died in the crash.

Inside Greg Biffle's Wife's Text to Her Mother Before Crash
On Dec. 18, 2025, Nascar driver Greg Biffle, his wife, Cristina Grossu Biffle, and their children set out on a birthday trip in Greg's small plane from Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina. For reasons that were not immediately known at the time, the plane crashed into the runway. Greg and his family, and the other three passengers, died in the accident.

Afterward, Greg's wife's mother, Cathy Grossu, told People that her daughter actually sent her a text message, presumably about the impending crash, just moments before it happened. That was the last time Cathy had any kind of correspondence with her daughter, though she told the outlet that she had seen Cristina and Greg the night before the crash.

Greg Biffle with his family at a NC Auto Racing Hall of Fame event.
Source: Instagram/@gbiffle
Greg Biffle's wife sent a text to her mother before their plane crash.

Cristina's mother, Cathy, told People that Cristina sent her a text that said, "We're in trouble." Per Cathy, no other information on what happened on the plane was given. According to WBTV News, the plane was from a company that Greg himself owned. Tim Kenny, an aviation journalist and pilot, told the outlet that flight records showed Greg's plane turned around for an unexpected landing, but that there was no evidence of a serious mechanical issue.

"I do see the airplane turning back then to the field and looking like, again, it's making a reasonable attempt at an approach into the field," he said. "And then something goes terribly wrong in the proximity of the runway itself."

There are records of a decrease in flight visibility at the time of the crash due to the weather. However, despite Cristina's text to her mom, there wasn't a reported indicator that something was wrong before the plane crashed on the runway.

Greg and Cristina boarded the small plane with their son Ryder and Greg's teenage daughter Emma, whom he shared with his ex-wife. A pilot by the name of Dennis Dutton and his son, Jack Dutton, a private pilot himself, were also on the plane, according to The Charlotte Observer. Craig Wadsworth, another NASCAR racer, was on the plane with them. There were no survivors.

