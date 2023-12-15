Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Guy Flirts With “Boomer Men” by Giving Them Random Compliments and the Results Are Hilarious A guy recorded himself walking up to shoppers in various stores and offering up random compliments, then documented people's responses. By Mustafa Gatollari Dec. 15 2023, Published 2:50 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @chorizoball

This could be why there are so many TikTokers applauding one user on the platform, @chorizoball, for recording his interactions, a lot of them with random "boomer men," where he calls them handsome or randomly gives them a sweet head nod. While it appears that some folks are caught off-guard by his remarks and that they're not entirely sure whether or not he's being genuine in their remarks there were more than a few people who seemed to get a decent laugh out of his flirtatious quips.

He compiled some of these interactions in a viral clip, which begins as such: "Well you're the tallest cutie patootie I've ever seen," he says to one stranger walking through the grocery store's freezer aisle. "Well you're the shortest one I've ever seen," the guy says, smiling as he walks past him. "Aww come on," the TikToker responds, seemingly saddened that the guy would take a dig at home after he relayed a compliment.

Next up is another dude he catches unawares in what looks like a pasta/dry goods aisle, "How about this: you, me, and these tortillas," he says to the dude, who immediately chuckles. "Maybe another day," he says. "All right, I'll take you up on that," the TikToker tells him as the guy murmurs back a "yeah" in response.

The third guy featured in the video is out of the grocery store and inside of what appears to be some type of Home Goods/improvement retailer. "You know what you remind me of?" he asks the gentleman standing in front of PVC pipes.

"Who?" the guy asks. "A very handsome bumblebee," the dude behind the camera says. The man tries to keep a straight face for a second before breaking out into a chuckle, "Well, well I'll buy that," he says back to the TikToker.

Next up is him addressing a woman who is standing on an elevated roll-able platform to stock shelves. He speaks in an affected voice of someone who has a speech impediment for some reason: "Excuse me ma'am, please be careful don't fall please." "I am not gonna fall," she assures him. "Okay," he says. "Yeah, thank you," she tells him before going back to work.

Next up is a dude who is checking out a can of what looks like WD40. He points to the can, "See if you read the label right here it's gonna say that you are a very handsome guy." The shopper bursts out in laughter upon hearing the compliment before uttering a quip of his own, "Wrong can," he says.

In another snippet a dude wearing a USPS worker's shirt is speed walking through a grocery store. The TikToker tries the tortilla gag again, "You, me, and these tortillas what do you think about that?"

The man doesn't break his stride but gives @chorizoball a bit of a slight smirk, "I don't know man what's going on with those tortillas?" he says. Next up is an older looking gentleman working the paint section at a Home Depot location. "I have a question," the TikToker asks him. "Hello," the man replies.

"How much paint do you think I would need to paint a picture of this handsome guy on my wall," he says, pointing his camera over to a customer waiting at the counter. "Hey what's up?" the guy says with a smile.

The last person he dishes a compliment out to is someone who is standing in the candy bar aisle at a store. "I'm looking at something sweet," the TikToker says. "And I'm not just talking about the candy," he tells an older gentleman who responds, "Oh yeah? Good luck with that," seemingly politely declining his proposition.

Some TikTokers who saw his video thought the guy's video was a sweet testament to someone's willingness to make people feel better: "dude is singehandedly emotionally healing boomer men with his compliments, what an icon," one wrote.

Another thought that this particular demographic of man probably isn't used to receiving compliments, which made made @chorizoball's decision to go around and give them kind words all the more upstanding: "No bcuz these are actually wholesome. How often do men get complimented? Even if it’s from another man."