Future Mom Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shared Potential Baby Names in a TikTok Live "I just hope Gypsy gets intense mental health therapy before the baby gets here," one person said. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 9 2024, Published 1:52 p.m. ET

After a prison sentence, a tumultuous presence on the internet, and a failed public relationship, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has shocked fans yet again — this time by announcing her pregnancy. That's right, Gypsy Rose is going to be a mom! The baby's father is 31-year-old Ken Urker, who first became Gypsy's boyfriend while she was serving time. The two then broke up and rekindled their relationship in 2024.

Among other concerns about Gypsy becoming a mother, many fans are wondering what she might name the baby. Obviously, Gypsy Rose is a pretty unique name — but will she follow in her mother's naming footsteps? Here's what she's said so far.

What will Gypsy Rose name her baby?

In a YouTube video titled, "I'm Pregnant, My Journey So Far," Gypsy Rose details her experience with pregnancy and shares that, at the time of writing, she is 11 weeks along. She explains that, while the pregnancy was unplanned, both she and Ken are extremely excited to become first-time parents. "I know that there are going to be people who feel like I'm not ready to be a mother," she says, "and I don't know if anyone's really ready to be a mother ... I am happy, and I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn't."

In the announcement, she doesn't share any details about what the child's potential name might be. However, if we look back to a TikTok Live from Ken and Gypsy, which was reposted in June by user @hello_starlight_, we can see that they already had a few names in mind. "Aiden for a boy," Ken says. "Aleena [or possibly Alayna/Elena] for a girl," Gypsy says.

