Hadley Vlahos Details Ex-Husband's Alleged Fake Cancer Story in Emotional Reel Vlahos, who is now engaged to Brandon Micks, shared the video in a documentary-style format she uses to recount real events from her life. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published July 1 2026, 8:55 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@nurse.hadley

Hospice nurse and social media creator Hadley Vlahos has gone viral after posting an Instagram video in which she alleges her ex-husband, Chris Vlahos, faked having cancer during their marriage, a claim that left her followers stunned given her professional background in end-of-life care.

Article continues below advertisement

Vlahos, who is now engaged to Brandon Micks, shared the video in a documentary-style format she uses to recount real events from her life.

The Allegations

In the video, she alleged that Chris faked cancer, which she said she supported him through, and later detailed the difficulties she faced during their divorce proceedings.

Article continues below advertisement

She said she was questioned by her ex-husband's divorce attorney about the nature of the abuse she experienced, with the lawyer implying she did not appear to be someone who had been abused.

Article continues below advertisement

Hadley also said she wants to help others recognize red flags and feel less alone if they have experienced manipulation or deception in a relationship. She further emphasized that she is not encouraging attacks on her former husband, and frames the series as her personal experience.

All claims in the video reflect Vlahos's personal account and have not been independently verified.

Article continues below advertisement

The cancer allegation drew the most attention in the comments. One user wrote, "I feel like the FAKING CANCER isn't being discussed enough?!?!!!! Like bro that's truly unhinged." Another wrote, "Wait... your Husband faked his Cancer? You got very Thin too." A third said, "Im sorry my jaw dropped at 'faked cancer' cause WHAAA?"

The reaction was largely one of disbelief, with many followers noting the particular weight of the allegation given that Vlahos works as a hospice nurse dealing with patients in end-of-life and critical care.

Article continues below advertisement

"There Was Some Good in Our Marriage"

Vlahos dedicated her first book, The In-Between, published in June 2023, to Chriss, shortly before she moved to divorce him. She has since addressed the dedication publicly, saying she does not regret it.

Article continues below advertisement

“People sometimes ask me if I regret dedicating The In-Between to Chris, and the truth is I don’t,” she wrote on Instagram. “There was some good in our marriage. There was laughter. There were quiet nights, and tendernesses and moments that felt safe enough to hold on to”