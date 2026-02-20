The Hallow App Is Like Your Friendly Neighborhood Digital Bible Study The man who dreamed up Hallow credited the Holy Spirit with inspiration for the app. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 20 2026, 9:32 a.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Hallow

Praying in the modern era is easier than ever. Not only are there protections in place ensuring that people have the legal right to access their religion, but the digital revolution has provided ample opportunities for people to connect with their faith even when they can't get to church. Enter: Hallow App.

Launched in 2018, the goal was to bring prayerful actions and meditation to a wide variety of users with just the click of a few buttons. Here's what we know about the founders behind the convenient app and how it's managed to draw the attention of several major celebrities.

The Hallow app founders were driven by the Holy Spirit.

The Hallow app promises to bring convenience and serenity to its users through a targeted and guided prayer and meditation program. The men behind the app are Alex Jones, Erich Kerekes, and Alessandro DiSanto.

As the one who dreamed up the app, Alex shared his vision in the app's "about" section. He explained, "I grew up Catholic, but fell away from my faith. I became fascinated with secular meditation, but always felt like something was missing — like I was being pulled towards something deeper." That's when Alex started questioning those around him: Is there an intersection between meditation and faith?

Alex says that the Holy Spirit guided him in founding the app, and he drew together a team that quickly launched the app in 2018. Since then, the Catholic-centered app has only grown. He mused, "The Holy Spirit quickly pulled together our amazing team, and we began learning about the Church’s beautiful tradition of prayer and meditation. Not just what we all knew from grade school, but deep and transformative contemplative and meditative prayer techniques."

Hallow has drawn celebrities and criticism alike.

Despite Alex's vision and dedication to the app, its journey has not been without controversy. In 2024, they partnered with Liam Neeson to make content for the app. However, Liam has espoused pro-choice opinions in the past, and Alex later expressed regret for teaming up with the actor.

When speaking with the National Catholic Register, Alex opined, "There’s a bunch of stuff we’ve worked through and learned over the last couple of years about all the ways that we have to be careful in terms of how we work. There’s the sin of scandal. There’s material cooperation with evil. There’s a bunch of stuff that we learned and are growing in understanding."

He added, "We respectfully disagree with those who claim that working with an actor who has done something in the past that disagrees with Church teaching, regardless of the details of how the work is arranged, is morally wrong.” And, luckily for Hallow, there are plenty of other actors queuing up to work with them. Including Mark Wahlberg, Jim Caviezel, Jonathan Roumie, Chika Anyanwu, and more.

