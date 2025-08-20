Here's How to Know if You're on the Tea App, the Online App to Protect Women "Honey, you're all over the Tea App." By Niko Mann Published Aug. 20 2025, 1:55 p.m. ET Source: Apple / Yea App For Women

If you've ever wondered if you could be on the Tea App, you're not alone. The online dating app was created to give women a place to date safely online. The website's founder, Sean Cook, created the app after his mother was catfished on dating apps, as well as talking to men with criminal records without her knowledge.

"Tea was born from a deeply personal mission—to give women the tools they need to date safely in a world that often overlooks their protection," read a message on the website. The Tea App allows women to post anonymously about men they've dated and rate them. Other women can ask for the "tea," meaning they can get details about the men and how they treat women. Users can then decide if that person is a red flag, and they shouldn't date them, or a green flag, and they are safe to date.



Here's how to know if you're on the Tea App.

If you want to know if you're on the Tea App, it's not too difficult, and it's not necessarily a bad thing if you are. Some posts are simply noting a man's vibe or something annoying he does, like leaving the dishes in the sink. According to Nerd's Chalk, there are a few simple ways to find out.

One way is to find a trusted friend and let them search for you on the Tea App. They can conduct a search by using your name or location and look for posts that sound like they could be talking about you. The Tea App has a no screenshot policy, so they won't be able to share that with you.

Tea is officially the number one app on the App Store



Tea is officially the number one app on the App Store

Tea is a women-only app where users anonymously share info and warnings about men to spot red flags and get feedback.

Men can also look on social media for leaks, because there was a data breach in July of 2025, per ABC7, and you can search on Reddit or X by writing your name with "Tea App leak." You can also do a reverse image search on Google.

Nerd's Chalk recommends not engaging in "sketchy threads" because that could make things worse for you. And since the TEA App uses AI to find public records, you can do your own background check on websites like TruthFinder and BeenVerified. You can also set up Google and X alerts associated with the Tea App.

YouTube star MalsWRLD shared a video of himself finding out he's on the Tea App, and it's hilarious. The video was captioned, "When You Find Out You're On The Tea App," and makes light of the things posted on the app, such as men being late for a date or having an STD. In the video, after meeting a date's mother, the mom tells her daughter that he has STDs. After he denies it, the mother presses and asks again, and the man says he had a cold sore one time, but that was it.