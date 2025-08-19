Was Natalie Reynolds Arrested? The Internet Blows up After Shady Cop Clip Hits Instagram Influencer Natalie Reynolds has a history of pulling pranks, which has the internet doubting the video of her arrest that's making rounds. By Trisha Faulkner Published Aug. 19 2025, 12:44 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thehollywoodfix

If you've ever found yourself spiraling down a social media rabbit hole, you might have come across that video — the one where Natalie Reynolds, influencer and professional chaos curator, appears to be getting arrested on the street. The footage shows a police officer patting her down (awkwardly … like, way too awkwardly), handcuffing her, and walking her toward a cop car. The caption? It claims she was allegedly arrested for “public indecency” after being spotted making an OnlyFans video from inside of her vehicle.

The clip was posted by The Hollywood Fix on Instagram and quickly spread across platforms, setting off a fresh wave of speculation and chaos online. Was Natalie Reynolds arrested for real this time — or is this just another prank-turned-headline?

The video spaked the question: was Natalie Reynolds arrested or just faking it for views?

Let’s break it down: Natalie is being frisked by a cop, but the way he touches her in the video? Not professional. He uses his full hand to check her backside — which, according to several responses to the video, is not how a real officer performs a pat-down. The camera even zooms in during that moment, almost like it was staged to draw attention.

While nothing about the video has been confirmed as fake, it hasn’t been verified either. Fans pointed out that Natalie is known for pulling stunts, and this one checks every box. The behavior, the camera angles, the conveniently dramatic moment — it all feels a little too perfect. The arrest video was posted on Aug. 18, 2025. At the time, it had been four days since the last time Natalie posted on her Instagram. Silence from a creator who usually posts constantly? That alone raises eyebrows.

Comments across social media are all asking the same thing: is this actually happening, or are we getting played? “If it was a real cop the cop would've used the back of his hand to check her back side.”

“This looks like the intro to an OF video, not a police stop.”

“Haha nice try, Miami cop cars don’t look like that.”

Natalie has pulled stunts before — and not all of them went over well.

Natalie’s been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons before. One of her most notorious viral moments happened when she was filmed crying outside TikTok’s Los Angeles headquarters. According to The Daily Dot, she was banned from the platform and reportedly tried to get inside the building to plead her case.

At the time, Natalie blamed the ban on jealous creators. Many, however, online suspected the real reason had to do with a video from 2024, when she offered a homeless woman $20 to jump into Lady Bird Lake in Texas. She promised to jump too — but didn’t. When the woman screamed for help (she could float, but not swim), Natalie and her crew left the scene. A firetruck ended up rescuing the woman.

That video resurfaced months later thanks to commentary YouTubers, and public backlash followed. Natalie’s account, which once had over 2.6 million followers, was banned. In addition to her new TikTok account, she also runs a YouTube channel, an OnlyFans account, an Instagram, and streams to a smaller audience on Kick.

Right now, there's no confirmation — but everything feels like a setup.