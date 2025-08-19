Colombian TikTok Influencer Tatiana Martinez Was Arrested by ICE During a Livestream The content creator raised attention to ICE raids on her platform before her August 2025 arrest. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 19 2025, 11:01 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@martineztatiana_02

Colombian influencer Leidy Tatiana Mafla-Martinez, known on TikTok as Tatiana Martinez (@tatianamartinez_02), built her following on the app by discussing immigration changes, many of which were heightened after President Donald Trump's promise to enforce mass deportations, prompting renewed questions about the legality and human impact of ICE's enforcement practices.

Article continues below advertisement

Tatiana gained recognition on TikTok for sharing immigration raids on her platform, documenting ICE operations, sharing "know your rights" guidance, and offering commentary on immigration enforcement. In August 2025, Tatiana had a personal run-in with ICE when immigration officials detained her outside of her home. Here's everything to know about her arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Tatiana Martinez's August 2025 ICE arrest.

On Friday, Aug. 15, footage circulated of Tatiana being arrested by ICE. According to Newsweek, she was filming a livestream in her Tesla outside of her Los Angeles, Calif. home when the arrest occurred. Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told the outlet that the raid stemmed from Tatiana's prior arrest for a DUI.

In the video from her arrest, Tatiana, who moved to the U.S. in 2022, was filming her TikTok when federal agents approached her vehicle and opened the driver's side door. The officers then pulled her onto her driveway's pavement and restrained her onto the ground. Tatiana could be heard screaming "no, no, no" in the video as someone in her circle picked up her phone and yelled at the officers on her behalf. She also called for medical assistance before her body seemingly shut down.

Article continues below advertisement

@nowthisimpact Leidy Tatiana Mafla-Martinez is a Colombian immigrant and TikTok influencer known for documenting and exposing ICE raids and immigration enforcement. Her arrest sparked outrage, highlighting ICE’s harsh tactics and the urgent need for justice and compassion for immigrants. ♬ original sound - NowThis Impact

McLaughlin shared in a statement to The Daily Mail that Tatiana had informed authorities of having medical issues during her arrest. "During her arrest, Martinez claimed to experience shortness of breath," the statement read. "She was given proper medical treatment and will be held in ICE custody pending removal proceedings."

Article continues below advertisement

McLaughlin also stated that Tatiana's arrest became complicated after "an individual unlawfully towed a government police vehicle." It's unclear how the individual was connected to the influencer, but footage on social media shows a federal agent running after a vehicle after the tow truck removes the car. McLaughlin said the ICE officers were following protocol supported by U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem.

Article continues below advertisement

"During the arrest, an individual unlawfully towed a government police vehicle. He mocked and videotaped ICE officers chasing after him," she said. "Secretary Noem has been clear: Anyone who seeks to impede law enforcement will be found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Article continues below advertisement

Tatiana had been on TikTok for a few years before her ICE arrest happened. Up until the day of her arrest, she was spreading the word about another ICE raid on her platform. Since her arrest, social media commenters have called for her to be released, while others have stated the detainment was warranted due to her content.