A Cruise Passenger Shares Updates on the Ship With Hantavirus Cases "We need y'all to stay put until eight weeks after the last person gets sick. The world can't handle another pandemic right now." By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 8 2026, 9:29 a.m. ET Source: CBS

Remember in 2020, when there was an infamous coronavirus outbreak on a cruise ship? Well, now it's hantavirus's turn. The ailment is currently making its way around the MV Hondius.

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While information about what's happening onboard is relatively scarce, there was one passenger who managed to share some updates via social media. Obviously, we are unable to confirm their statements. That said, the information provided has gone viral as people eagerly await further news.

Source: CBS

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A passenger shares updates from hantavirus-infected cruise.

Proving that not all heroes wear capes, one cruise ship passenger created a TikTok slideshow, providing updates all the way from the Atlantic Ocean. They shared that, so far, three passengers were in need of urgent medical care. Luckily, they were able to disembark and have presumably been taken to the relevant healthcare facilities.

The text then went on to reveal that the cruise was headed towards the Canary Islands. The individual who provided this update assured the public that after disembarking, each passenger would receive medical evaluations and care before being allowed to return home.

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Source: CBS

Given that hantavirus is a rodent-borne virus, many people took the fact that the MV Hondius suffered an outbreak to mean the ship was unsanitary. The TikToker responded to those claims with, "These vessels operate in the polar regions and other environmentally sensitive areas that require extremely high cleaning standards and strict biosecurity protocols. Claims that this vessel is dirty or poorly maintained are simply not true."

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The passenger went on to share that, aside from the aforementioned evacuees, "Everyone else on board is doing well and remains in good spirits." They ended the message with, "At the end of the day, we are all just people who want to stay safe and eventually return home to our families."

Source: CBS

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The public has responded to the update.

While grateful for the passenger sharing some information, the public is extremely nervous about the hatavirus outbreak going the way of the aforementioned coronavirus, and the 2020 cruise. TikTokers were especially apprehensive of the original poster's tidbit about planning to disembark at the Canary Islands and return home soon after.

One person commented, "I’m gonnna need you guys to stay on that d--n boat." Another echoed, "Sorry, you live on the ocean now." A third person offered a bit more of a sympathetic tone, with, "I hope you are doing well, but we need y'all to stay put until eight weeks after the last person gets sick. The world can't handle another pandemic right now."

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People have already disembarked from the ship.

Source: CBS Evening News