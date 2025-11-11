What Happened to Anna Kepner? Inside the Details of the Cruise Ship Victim Anna, who was set to graduate high school in May 2026 and then head to the military, was aboard the Carnival Horizon. By Danielle Jennings Published Nov. 11 2025, 10:20 a.m. ET Source: CBS

There have been many instances of tragic incidents that have occurred while aboard a cruise ship, and sadly, teenager Anna Kepner is one of the latest victims. Her story has received nationwide coverage, as many want to know the details of what happened.

Many reports suggest her death is mysterious; there have also been a multitude of questions surrounding how a Carnival Cruise vacation turned deadly.

What happened to Anna Kepner?

On Saturday, Nov. 8, a passenger died while aboard a Carnival Cruise ship, and on Monday, Nov. 10, that passenger was identified as 18-year-old Anna Kepner, according to her family, who confirmed her death to ABC News. Anna, who was set to graduate high school in May 2026 and then head to the military, was aboard the Carnival Horizon that was traveling from Miami to the Caribbean when she was found dead.

Speaking with the outlet, her family described Anna as someone who was funny and full of light. “When she walked into a room, she would light it up. If you were sad, she’d make you laugh. She would joke around and be the funniest little person in school,” they said.

“She was a people person,” her family’s statement continued. “She loved being around people. She had that type of energy that just drew you in with her smile and the way she carried herself. She was such an easy person to talk to.” “She was the best child you could ever meet. We'll always remember her for who she was,” they added.

Following the identification of Anna as a victim while aboard the ship, Carnival spoke about what the company plans to do next.

In an exclusive statement to People, a spokesperson for Carnival confirmed that the next immediate plan of action is to cooperate with the FBI, as the organization has officially opened an investigation into Anna’s death. “The death of a guest traveling on the Carnival Horizon voyage that returned to PortMiami on Saturday morning, Nov. 8, is being investigated,” the statement read.

“Since this is an ongoing matter under the jurisdiction of law enforcement, it is up to the FBI’s Miami public affairs office to provide further details. Our focus is on supporting the family of our guest,” the spokesperson continued. A fellow FBI spokesperson, James Marshall, told the outlet, “No further information is available at this time,” as questions surround the cause of Anna’s death.

Legal experts have stated that the FBI’s involvement in the case suggests there could be some foul play.

Speaking with CBS News Miami, accident and injury attorney Nick Gerson, who is an expert in maritime cases, shared his thoughts on Anna’s death. "The mere fact that the FBI has already been involved certainly suggests there's some basis to suspect wrongdoing or that a crime may have been committed," he said.