Desperate Search Underway After a Passenger Falls Overboard on Taylor Swift-Themed Cruise A 66-year-old woman fell from Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas near the Bahamas, 17 miles north of Nassau, at about 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 23 2024, 5:00 p.m. ET

Themed cruises are a fun adventure for people looking to immerse themselves in a certain hobby or community. They can be life-changing moments where people connect with like-minded friends and take some time away from the hustle and bustle of life to enjoy a little down time.

Yet for one Taylor Swift fan and her family, a themed cruise has become a nightmare. On Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, a passenger fell from Royal Caribbean ship Allure of the Seas. As of Wednesday, a search for her recovery was still underway.

Search underway after a woman falls overboard from a Taylor Swift Cruise ship.

According to People, the U.S. Coast Guard reports that a 66-year-old woman fell from Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas. The incident occurred near the Bahamas, 17 miles north of Nassau, at about 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

By Wednesday morning, a frantic search for the missing woman was still underway. Involved in the search were local Coast Guard vessels and other cruise ships located in the vicinity. Additionally, the Coast Guard diverted an HC-144 airplane crew and a MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter from Air Station Miami to help look for the missing passenger.

Other passengers noticed something was up and began sharing rumors of something going wrong on Tuesday night when the ship came to a standstill and a boat that appeared to be a lifeboat was circling the vessel. A Royal Caribbean statement shares that the company is trying to support the family of the missing passenger. "We are also providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share."

The internet's reaction is predictably horrible.

As videos began to circulate online, the internet had some pretty predictably horrible responses to the tragic incident, although many people just seemed confused. Reports suggest that the woman "fell" from the ship. But those with know-how of cruise ship anatomy suggest that it's nearly impossible to simply "fall." Some users on social media have suggested that in order to fall, a person has to be either taking dangerous risks or climbing somewhere they shouldn't be.

Reports don't make mention of whether the woman was engaging in risky behavior, but the rumor that the woman may have intentionally jumped seems to be making the rounds in comment sections.

And then, of course, there are the people who can't help but crack jokes at the fact that the woman's tragic fall came from a Taylor Swift-themed cruise. One user quipped, "I would have jumped too if I had to be on a Taylor Swift cruise." Other comments were quick to shut that kind of talk down.

People often feel comfortable saying cruel things they wouldn't have the courage to say in person, just because there's a computer screen between themselves and others. For now, the woman's family continues to await news of their loved one's fate as the internet continues to churn out rumors and comments.