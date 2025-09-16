Fight on Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas Forces Cruise Ship Back to Miami With Two Passengers Hospitalized "Guests are being treated for their injuries." By Amy Coleman Published Sept. 16 2025, 1:22 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, one of the largest cruise ships in the world, was forced to return to Miami after an onboard altercation between passengers turned physical. The ship had just begun a four-day trip through the Bahamas before the captain made the unexpected call to head back to port.

The incident left two passengers injured and in need of medical attention. They were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital after the vessel docked, as police and emergency crews gathered at Port Miami to meet the cruise ship. But what really happened on board and what is Royal Caribbean saying about it? The details aren't very clear in all the posts on TikTok, but here's what we know.

Two people were hospitalized after the onboard dispute on Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas.

WSVN was on scene and filming as officers were waiting for the ship to return to port on September 15, 2025. The Daily Mail reported on the incident: according to officials, the fight began as a verbal dispute between two passengers before escalating into a physical altercation. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue provided medical care to the injured guests, and both were later hospitalized for what authorities described as minor injuries.

Investigators said both passengers declined to press charges following the incident. Royal Caribbean confirmed the altercation in a statement, noting that the ship’s medical team treated the guests before local authorities became involved. “Our team provided medical care to adult guests who were involved in an altercation onboard, and the guests are being treated for their injuries. We notified local authorities and are working closely with them,” the company said.

A Facebook post showed police presence at Port Miami when the Wonder of the Seas returned. Several ambulances were also on standby as passengers disembarked. One passenger said about a dozen people were escorted from the vessel as part of the investigation, though only two individuals were hospitalized. In a TikTok covering the incident, a person who claims to be a passenger said, "I am currently on the ship, we didn’t make it two hours out lol."

The Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas fight adds to a string of cruise ship disputes.

While cruises are marketed as stress-free escapes, they’ve occasionally made headlines for fights breaking out at sea. Videos of late-night altercations, large groups escorted off ships, and unexpected returns to port have shown that tensions can flare when people are packed together on vacation. In August 2025, The New York Post covered a story about a fight breaking out on a Carnival Cruise ship over chicken tenders. This involved about two dozen passengers as the ship was heading back to Miami.

