A Carnival Paradise Cruise Ship Abandoned Passengers at the Dock as They Ran to Board

A Carnival Paradise Cruise Ship Abandoned Passengers at the Dock as They Ran to Board

Source: Getty Images

Some unlucky Carnival Cruise customers were shocked when they were left behind after a ship undocked without them. In a now-viral video on TikTok, @thisisuz03 shows the late passengers running down the pier, while others already on board cheered them on.

In a viral TikTok video, a group of people can be seen running towards a cruise ship.

Source: TikTok

They kept yelling "Come on!" Ultimately, the stragglers were left behind as the crew pulled the bridge away that would allow them to board. Although many people yelled at the crew to "wait" as the passengers ran toward the boat, it was no use.

The gangway is pulled away just as the first person reaches it.

Source: TikTok

When the boat docked, those passengers chose to get off the ship and explore the port city. They didn't make it back to the cruise ship on time and the ships don't wait for anyone. They operate on a strict schedule, so it's no wonder that the crew decided to leave without them.

The video led to quite the discussion in the comments.

Source: TikTok

"Watching pier runners is one of my hobbies," wrote one TikTok commenter. Apparently, anyone familiar with cruise culture knows better than to be late.

Some seasoned travelers seemed to get a laugh out of the situation.

Source: TikTok

Another person called this sort of incident totally "embarrassing." Seasoned cruisers are warning newbies to arrive extra, extra early if they don't want to be stranded.

Apparently, this is a common thing.

Source: TikTok

Another seasoned traveler added: "So many videos of pier runners. Why is it so hard to understand to be on time?"

Others said they always make it back with plenty of time to avoid this situation.

Source: TikTok

Another user joked: "The way the crew let her get within leaping distance and then pulled the platform if the level of pettiness I live for."

According to this user, not leaving on time could cost the cruise line a lot of money.

Source: TikTok

"It’s not that they don’t care," one commenter concluded. "It’s because they are on a time constraint with the port. It cost them a ton of money if they stay past their time."

Cruise ships will leave passengers at ports if they're late.

Source: iStock

This isn't the first time paying guests have been abandoned in an unfamiliar city. As it turns out, it probably won't be the last. Any experienced cruiser knows that the cruise ship isn't required to wait for you. After all, you and your family aren't the only ones who are impacted by your lateness.

Royal Caribbean Captain Rob Hempstead explained why they always leave on time.

Source: iStock

Typically, if you haven't made it back on board, the crew will take off without you for the sake of time. Of course, like everything in life, there are some exceptions, but if you're thinking of cruising soon, you won't want to rely on getting a good-faith exception.

In short, always try to make it back with time to spare.

Source: iStock

"The faster we go, the more fuel we have to burn," Royal Caribbean Captain Rob Hempstead said, according to Insider. Basically, waiting for late passengers means that the ship will have to sail faster to catch up and stay on schedule.

If your cruise leaves you behind, don't panic!

Source: iStock

If your ship leaves without you, stay calm. Most major cruise companies have an agent at every port who will be able to assist you. In many cases, the boat knows that you aren't on board because you haven't checked in. So, they'll remove your essential belongings and leave them with the port agent. Once you connect with that agent, you'll have access to your things and will be able to figure out your next steps.

You can join up with your cruise at the next port.

Source: iStock

If you get left at one dock, you have options. The great thing about a cruise is you'll typically be visiting multiple different places on a pre-determined schedule. If you decide you still want to continue with your travels, you'll just need to book another form of transportation to get to the next port city. Typically, a train or plane will be faster than a boat, so you'll be able to just meet up with the ship there and board as normal.

Of course, this could also be the end of your journey.

Source: iStock