COVID Redux: Hantavirus Memes Are Popping up All Over Social Media "Y'all have got to stay in the ocean." By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 15 2026, 9:39 a.m. ET Source: Instagram | @cawncept, @sarcasmonly, @dopameme.in

There's a new global plague in town that's dominating media cycles: the Hantavirus. The CDC calls the illness "a family of viruses which can cause serious illnesses and death." Furthermore, the agency reports that the "Andes virus is the only type of hantavirus that is known to spread person-to-person."

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Thankfully, it's only communicable whenever a person comes into "close contact with the ill" individual. After word spread of this disease online, the internet did what it does best: create a bunch of memes around it.

Hantavirus memes flood internet after cruise ship outbreak.

A cruise liner became "stranded off the coast of West Africa after a suspected hantavirus outbreak killed three people and made several others very sick," Harvard Health Publishing writes. In light of this tragedy, throngs of folks began posting jokes about the sickness online, with many of them containing brutal honesty. Here are some of the most savage ones below.

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For the greater good.

Source: Instagram | @mrfranklinforbes

This Instagram threads user quipped that he didn't want to take any chances of Hantavirus making it to the mainland.

COVID repeat?

When I heard about the hantavirus I immediately got in my car and drove to the store as fast as I could to buy toilet paper in case there’s a repeat of 6 years ago pic.twitter.com/mi2fWN4Jmv — greg (@greg16676935420) May 6, 2026 Source: X | @greg16676935420

But this X user thought that humanity had another coronavirus fiasco on our hands.

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More than a few people thought so.

Source: Instagram | @theelderemox

There were other users online who believed that Hantavirus would become a massive problem that keeps folks indoors and closes down businesses, a la 2020.

Others believe they've secured proof it's all a hoax.

This is comical!🤡🤣🤣🤣



They are videotaping their lie of Hantavirus and a man walks out without any special medical gear.



Common sense would question that! pic.twitter.com/Hqr8PUhDgn — Jack Straw (@JackStr42679640) May 14, 2026 Source: X | @JackStr42679640

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Others joked about this hantavirus side effect.

Bro if you was on that Hantavirus cruise, check your pants.



Scientists said it can shrink you by 3 inches.



Now you out here measuring every morning like “please God not today.”



The boat took your money, your health, and your legacy. pic.twitter.com/DaVO1JKfLH — Richard Mille (@IamRicchard) May 14, 2026 Source: X | @IamRicchard

A viral hoax has appeared online that states the disease reportedly shrinks men's genitals by up to three inches, leaving many people feeling like The Punisher in this scene.

Why do they rhyme with popular beverages?

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @northfentanylisland

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Is Big toilet paper behind it?

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @prepperpress

Paydays on the horizon?

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No, dude! That's not what it's called!

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @lowqualityy_memes

Maybe the guy above thought the virus had turns people in Davy Jones' crew.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @canarycoal777

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Bill is at it again!

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @thefupatrooper

This virus, is about FAMILY.

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A lot of people don't trust that passenger.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @squal_strifee

Gooooooaaaaaallll

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @gardenstateinternet

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Costco didn't even exist back then.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @sarcasm_only

Fairy ratmother.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @cawncept

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That's a mean trick to pull on your pops.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @joshaipranks

Bro, stop sending plagues. Thx.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @ulfmeme

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People used to care about their jobs.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @popdownload

Riddle me this, Doc.

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Meow, that's right.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @quarantine_memes

Blown out of proportion?

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @paulseils

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The World Health Organization wrote that "a cluster of passengers with severe respiratory illness aboard a cruise ship was reported." Furthermore, the notice about the disease states that the ship visited multiple countries and was directly linked to cruise ship travel.

This PubMed article, published in November 2022, called the hantavirus "a very lethal and zoonotic virus." Moreover, the author argues that it's much deadlier than SARS and coronavirus as it carries a much "greater mortality rate (50%) than the latter."